Steven Gillespie

Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Liverpool

I am the Research Director for the Doctorate in Clinical Psychology programme and I conduct research at the intersection of clinical and forensic psychology. Topics that I work on include violent and sexual offending, personality disorder, emotion, and social cognition.

Our work on the cognitive and affective mechanisms underlying aggressive and antisocial behaviours, including sexual offending, has been funded by the Economic and Social Research Council and the Wellcome Trust. I have active collaborations with the Ministry of Justice, His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service, and G-Map Services in Manchester, who provide therapeutic services to children who show harmful sexual behaviours.

Before joining the University of Liverpool, I worked as a Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham, and later as a Lecturer in Forensic Psychology at Newcastle University. I have also worked as a Research Psychologist for the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, a UK based charitable organisation dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse.

–present Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Liverpool

Experience