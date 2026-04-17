Azerbaijan Remains Austria's Valuable Partner, Especially In Times Of Crisis - Ministry (Exclusive)
Stability in strategically important regions such as the South Caucasus is particularly crucial. Progress in the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process represents an important opportunity for enhanced regional security and economic cooperation, which benefits both the region and Europe. In this context, Azerbaijan remains a valuable partner for the EU and Austria, especially in times of crisis,” said the ministry.
Austria believes that strengthening cooperation and supporting regional normalization efforts can help foster stability, create new opportunities, and contribute to addressing broader global uncertainties.
The ministry noted that the European Union should sharpen its strategy with a view to overlapping geopolitical and economic crises while remaining firmly anchored in its core values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.
“Strengthening foreign policy effectiveness is essential,
particularly through faster coordination, unified action under the
Team Europe approach, and improved representation, including a
dedicated EU chief negotiator in the context of efforts to end
Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, the
EU must continue to uphold and modernize the multilateral
international system, even as global trends shift toward unilateral
actions,” added the Austrian ministry.
The ministry said that to mitigate the economic and security impacts of regional conflicts, Europe needs a multilayered approach: reinforcing stability and development in its neighbourhood, building resilient partnerships in surrounding regions, and deepening cooperation with like-minded global partners.
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