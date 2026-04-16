Trump Signals Iran Deal, Ceasefire Push

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said Washington is“very close to making a deal” with Iran, signalling possible progress on a nuclear agreement while indicating flexibility on extending a ceasefire if required.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and we're dealing very nicely with them,” Trump told reporters, adding that Tehran was“willing to do things today that they weren't willing to do two months ago.”

He underscored that the central objective remained unchanged.“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon... the world would be in great danger,” he said, stressing that any agreement would ensure“no nuclear weapons.”

Trump said negotiations could advance quickly, with the next in-person round“probably... over the weekend.”

On the ongoing ceasefire dynamics, he suggested an extension was possible but not guaranteed.“If we're close to a deal, would I extend? Yeah, I would do that. But we're close to a deal,” he said.

At the same time, he warned of consequences if talks failed.“If there's no deal, the fighting resumes,” he said.

The President credited US military and economic pressure for bringing Iran to the negotiating table. He described the blockade as“incredible” and said it had“held up very strong, very powerfully.”

“They're unable to do any business because of the blockade,” he said, adding that Iran's capabilities had been significantly degraded.

Trump also said oil prices and markets were responding positively.“The stock market is good. The oil prices are coming down... it's looking very good that we're going to make a deal with Iran,” he said.

On the broader Middle East, Trump expressed optimism about a separate diplomatic track involving Israel and Lebanon.“They're all agreeing... it's a very nice little package for about a week,” he said, referring to a ceasefire arrangement that could include Hezbollah.

He added that talks involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese leadership could take place soon.“We're going to have a meeting... and they're going to be having a ceasefire,” he said.

Trump also touched on his recent conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“I had a very good talk with him... he's doing great,” he said, describing the exchange as positive.

On Ukraine, the President said developments were ongoing but not the immediate focus.“Ukraine is moving along... a lot of people are dying... we're focused so much right now on Iran,” he said.

Trump dismissed criticism from the Pope over his stance on Iran, insisting he had a right to disagree.“The Pope can say what he wants... but I can disagree,” he said, reiterating that allowing Iran nuclear capability would endanger global security.