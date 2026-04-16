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Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Brett Lynch To Join Resolution Board For US Expansion
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire) BRETT LYNCH TO BE APPOINTED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT NEXT PHASE OF U.S. EXPANSION
Brett Lynch to join Resolution Board for US Expansion Adelaide, April 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) has agreed to appoint highly experienced international mining executive Mr Brett Lynch as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with a focus on supporting the Company's U.S. expansion including its upcoming NASDAQ listing. The appointment will come into effect prior to the Company's listing on the NASDAQ.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Highly experienced international company director and CEO, Brett Lynch to be appointed prior to upcoming NASDAQ listing to support RML's US expansion
- Strong background in mining and mining-related businesses including critical minerals across Australia, Asia and North America, with proven track record in creating shareholder value
- North American experience includes building a successful multibillion-dollar lithium business, with extensive government and investor networks across Canada/USA
- RML fast-tracking potential supply of antimony and tungsten to the U.S. having received FAST-41 status for its flagship Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold project in Idaho, USA.
Mr Lynch has built multibillion-dollar critical minerals operations in North America and has an outstanding track record of creating shareholder value. Since joining Resolution as a Senior Strategic Adviser in July 2025, he has played an instrumental role in shaping the Company's U.S.-focused critical minerals strategy and shares the Board's view of the strategic importance of the Horse Heaven assets, their scalability and importance to U.S. national security.
His transition to the Board reflects Resolution's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership capability as it advances its U.S. growth initiatives.
Highly Credentialled Mining Executive
Mr Lynch is an experienced international mining executive and ASX company director with more than 30 years' experience across Australia, North America and Asia. He is widely recognised for his ability to transform and scale resource companies, deliver operational outcomes, and build significant shareholder value.
Most notably, Mr Lynch served as Managing Director of Sayona Mining Ltd, since renamed as Elevra Lithium Ltd (ASX:ELV ), where he led the company's transformation from a small-cap lithium explorer into a multibillion-dollar North American lithium producer. This included the successful acquisition and restart of the North American Lithium operation in Quebec, positioning Sayona as a key participant in the North American battery materials supply chain.
In addition to his achievements at Sayona, Mr Lynch has held senior operational and executive roles with leading resource companies including MIM Holdings, New Hope Corporation and Orica, overseeing largescale, multi-jurisdictional mining operations, as well as serving as Chairman of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR ).
His professional qualifications include a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) (Honours) at the University of Melbourne, a Graduate Diploma of Business (Accounting) at Monash University and a Company Director Diploma from the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Aharon Zaetz, Managing Director of Resolution Minerals, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Brett to the Board. His track record of bringing North American critical minerals projects to development and production, and delivering multibillion-dollar shareholder value in the process, is directly aligned with Resolution's strategic vision for Horse Heaven. Brett's industry knowhow, networks and leadership will be invaluable as we progress our U.S. critical minerals portfolio."
Mr Lynch commented:
"I am very pleased to join the Resolution Minerals Board at this transformational time for the Company.
Having worked with Resolution since July 2025, I firmly believe the Company is in the right place at the right time and hasthe essential support of the U.S. Government to capitalise on the strategic importance of critical defence minerals in the United States.
"I look forward to working with the Board and management team to unlock the full potential of Horse Heaven and support the growth of the Company's investor base across North America and globally, as we build upon the enormous value of our flagship project for the benefit of shareholders."
About Resolution Minerals Ltd
-p alt="Resolution Minerals Ltd" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37656en.png" />Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.
Brett Lynch to join Resolution Board for US Expansion Adelaide, April 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) has agreed to appoint highly experienced international mining executive Mr Brett Lynch as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with a focus on supporting the Company's U.S. expansion including its upcoming NASDAQ listing. The appointment will come into effect prior to the Company's listing on the NASDAQ.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Highly experienced international company director and CEO, Brett Lynch to be appointed prior to upcoming NASDAQ listing to support RML's US expansion
- Strong background in mining and mining-related businesses including critical minerals across Australia, Asia and North America, with proven track record in creating shareholder value
- North American experience includes building a successful multibillion-dollar lithium business, with extensive government and investor networks across Canada/USA
- RML fast-tracking potential supply of antimony and tungsten to the U.S. having received FAST-41 status for its flagship Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold project in Idaho, USA.
Mr Lynch has built multibillion-dollar critical minerals operations in North America and has an outstanding track record of creating shareholder value. Since joining Resolution as a Senior Strategic Adviser in July 2025, he has played an instrumental role in shaping the Company's U.S.-focused critical minerals strategy and shares the Board's view of the strategic importance of the Horse Heaven assets, their scalability and importance to U.S. national security.
His transition to the Board reflects Resolution's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership capability as it advances its U.S. growth initiatives.
Highly Credentialled Mining Executive
Mr Lynch is an experienced international mining executive and ASX company director with more than 30 years' experience across Australia, North America and Asia. He is widely recognised for his ability to transform and scale resource companies, deliver operational outcomes, and build significant shareholder value.
Most notably, Mr Lynch served as Managing Director of Sayona Mining Ltd, since renamed as Elevra Lithium Ltd (ASX:ELV ), where he led the company's transformation from a small-cap lithium explorer into a multibillion-dollar North American lithium producer. This included the successful acquisition and restart of the North American Lithium operation in Quebec, positioning Sayona as a key participant in the North American battery materials supply chain.
In addition to his achievements at Sayona, Mr Lynch has held senior operational and executive roles with leading resource companies including MIM Holdings, New Hope Corporation and Orica, overseeing largescale, multi-jurisdictional mining operations, as well as serving as Chairman of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR ).
His professional qualifications include a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) (Honours) at the University of Melbourne, a Graduate Diploma of Business (Accounting) at Monash University and a Company Director Diploma from the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Aharon Zaetz, Managing Director of Resolution Minerals, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Brett to the Board. His track record of bringing North American critical minerals projects to development and production, and delivering multibillion-dollar shareholder value in the process, is directly aligned with Resolution's strategic vision for Horse Heaven. Brett's industry knowhow, networks and leadership will be invaluable as we progress our U.S. critical minerals portfolio."
Mr Lynch commented:
"I am very pleased to join the Resolution Minerals Board at this transformational time for the Company.
Having worked with Resolution since July 2025, I firmly believe the Company is in the right place at the right time and hasthe essential support of the U.S. Government to capitalise on the strategic importance of critical defence minerals in the United States.
"I look forward to working with the Board and management team to unlock the full potential of Horse Heaven and support the growth of the Company's investor base across North America and globally, as we build upon the enormous value of our flagship project for the benefit of shareholders."
About Resolution Minerals Ltd
-p alt="Resolution Minerals Ltd" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37656en.png" />Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.
Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.
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