Mona Singh Says 'My Time Has Come And I Am Celebrating It'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood and television star Mona Singh says she is finally getting the kind of opportunities she had always been wanting and is off late, embracing this new phase of her career with gratitude.

Talking to IANS about the resurgence of her career with superhit back to back projects, Mona said,“New beginning? Yes, you see, these are the things that I always wanted to do. You know, because I really love the craft. I genuinely love acting. So, I am very, very grateful that I am finally getting these opportunities.”

She added,“I feel very grateful that the industry is catching up and giving me all these different experimental roles to do. So, the time has come and I am celebrating it.”

Talking about Mona Singh, the actress rose to fame with her iconic role as Jassi in the hit television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.

The actress essayed the role of a simple, intelligent girl with braces and glasses, navigating through the odds of life.

The show, back in the 2000s, went on to become a cultural phenomenon and established her as a household name.

Over the years, Mona Singh expanded her horizon across television, films, and OTT platforms, and was seen reinventing herself as an actor.

From shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, to web series and films, Mona built a diverse and versatile body of work.

In recent years, she has been part of superhit projects like Ba***ds of Bollywood, which marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, followed by Subedar, Laal Singh Chaddha, Border 2 and others.

The actress was last seen in the show Maa Ka Sum alongside Mihir Ahuja and Ranveer Brar.

–IANS

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