UK Scraps Plans to Postpone Local Elections
(MENAFN) Keir Starmer's government reversed course Monday on a plan to postpone local elections across 30 English councils, triggering a political firestorm within Labour ranks and raising alarm over a mounting taxpayer bill.
Local Government Secretary Steve Reed announced that all May 2026 elections would proceed as originally scheduled, ending weeks of uncertainty that had drawn sharp condemnation from opposition figures, democratic watchdogs, and members of Starmer's own party.
The administration had initially justified the proposed delay on logistical grounds — pointing to capacity pressures facing councils undergoing major structural mergers and reorganization. Critics across party lines contested that rationale on both legal and democratic grounds, ultimately forcing the government's hand.
Reed defended the U-turn by acknowledging the strain local authorities face amid sweeping reform efforts. Addressing council leaders directly, he stated: "The government can confirm that all local elections in May 2026 will now go ahead. I recognize that many of the local councils undergoing reorganisation voiced genuine concerns about the pressure they are under as we seek to deliver the most ambitious reforms of local government in a generation."
Compounding the political damage, officials reportedly concluded that the government would have lost a legal challenge led by far-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage — a calculation that is said to have accelerated the reversal.
The climbdown is projected to saddle taxpayers with millions of pounds in additional administrative costs. Local authorities in the affected regions now face a compressed 12-week window to mount fully operational election campaigns.
Political opponents moved swiftly. Farage demanded Reed's resignation, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch did not mince words, calling the episode "predictable chaos from a useless government that cannot make basic decisions."
Within Labour itself, the fallout has been considerable — numerous Labour MPs who had already opposed the initial delay now find the government's retreat a source of deep frustration rather than relief.
