Lufthansa, Air India Forge Expanded Cooperation
(MENAFN) Lufthansa Group and Air India formalized a sweeping strategic partnership Tuesday, signing a memorandum of understanding that lays the groundwork for a joint business agreement spanning flight schedules, route networks, sales operations and loyalty programs.
The deal is explicitly tied to the newly concluded free trade agreement between India and the European Union, with both carriers positioning themselves to capture anticipated growth in bilateral travel and commerce.
"The agreement is specifically designed to capitalize on new growth opportunities arising from the recently concluded free trade agreement between India – the world's most populous country – and the European Union (EU). The EU states are India's largest trading partners for goods," the statement said.
Under the expanded framework, the two airlines will coordinate schedules and route networks across targeted markets, promising travelers tighter connections and reduced layover times. Plans also include partially merged sales and marketing operations, interlinked frequent flyer programs and streamlined airport procedures.
The partnership will extend across Lufthansa's full portfolio of carriers — Swiss, Austrian Airlines and ITA Airways — underlining the scale of the alliance. India already ranks as the Lufthansa Group's second largest long-haul market globally, trailing only the United States.
The two carriers currently share 146 routes across 22 countries through existing code-sharing arrangements, a foundation the new agreement aims to significantly build upon.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said, "Together with Air India, we will strengthen our access to the aviation market with the highest growth rates worldwide. The Lufthansa Group is already the most successful and most popular European airline group among customers in India. In the future, we will contribute to deepening economic and cultural relations between India and Europe with even more connections."
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson described the deal as a "milestone in our deepening relationship with the Lufthansa Group is great news for travelers and enterprises alike between India and Europe."
