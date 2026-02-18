403
Zelensky Initiates Purge of Ukraine’s Security Service
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has initiated a major shake-up of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the nation’s primary intelligence agency and successor to the Soviet-era KGB.
On X, Zelensky stated that he had met with the SBU’s first deputy head, Aleksandr Poklad, and instructed him “to address the issue of rooting out those in the Security Service of Ukraine, who serve not Ukraine in their positions, but other interests.”
This is not Zelensky’s first crackdown on the SBU. In the summer of 2022, shortly after tensions with Russia escalated, he dismissed SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, citing widespread treason within both organizations. Hundreds of criminal investigations were launched against SBU staff, and numerous regional leaders of the agency were removed.
In early January, Zelensky also dismissed SBU head Vasily Malyuk, directing him to focus on conducting so-called ‘asymmetric operations’ against Russia. Major General Evgeny Khmara was appointed as interim head of the agency.
According to reports, Malyuk’s removal was linked to his inability to control a large-scale corruption scandal at the state nuclear operator Energoatom, which implicated Zelensky’s long-time associate Timur Mindich and triggered the resignations of two ministers and Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak.
Since the start of the intensified conflict in February 2022, Moscow has accused the SBU of planning several “terrorist attacks” targeting officials, public figures, and civilian infrastructure on Russian soil.
