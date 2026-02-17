Gluten Free Food Industry Analysis Report 2026: Major Trends, Growth Drivers, And Forecast Overview

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The gluten free food market has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by changing consumer preferences and growing health concerns. As more people become aware of gluten-related health issues and seek healthier alternatives, this sector is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let's explore the market's current status, key drivers, leading regions, and what the future holds.

Steady Growth and Market Size Outlook in the Gluten Free Food Market

The gluten free food market growth has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.28 billion in 2025 to $10.12 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This expansion during the past period has been fueled by a rise in gluten intolerance diagnoses, the growth of specialty food retail outlets, heightened consumer health consciousness, greater availability of alternative grains, and ongoing innovation in specialty food products.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $14.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include a broader adoption of gluten-free diets beyond clinical requirements, an increased appetite for fortified gluten-free products, a surge in private-label gluten-free goods, deeper penetration of online specialty food platforms, and intensified research and development efforts focused on gluten-free formulations. Key trends in the upcoming years are the wider variety of gluten-free products, rising demand for clean-label offerings, increased use of alternative grains and flours, improvements in taste and texture, and a shift toward premiumization of gluten-free foods.

Understanding Gluten Free Food and Its Importance

Gluten-free food encompasses items that are free from gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and similar grains. These products cater especially to individuals with celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or those choosing gluten-free diets for various health motivations. The gluten-free category includes diverse grains and flours, alongside specially crafted products such as breads, pasta, and snacks designed to meet gluten-free standards.

Key Factors Fueling Demand in the Gluten Free Food Market

One of the main drivers propelling growth in the gluten free food sector is the rising popularity of functional foods-those that deliver health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Integrating functional food attributes into gluten-free products enhances their nutritional value and addresses specific health needs. For example, in April 2025, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) reported that global energy drink sales, which fall under the functional foods category, are expected to rise by 36.7% between 2024 and 2029. This trend highlights how functional foods are boosting the gluten free food market's expansion.

Leading Regions in the Gluten Free Food Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for gluten free food, reflecting strong consumer demand and market penetration. Western Europe ranked as the second-largest region globally. The comprehensive gluten free food market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a detailed regional market perspective.

