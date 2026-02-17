403
Cenovus, Algonquin, Couche-Tard At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO Ltd. Class I Non-voting Shares (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $62.13. ATCO will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $45.01. AltaGas will release its fourth quarter 2025 results on Friday, March 6, 2026, before market open
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.30. Algonquin plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Friday, March 6, 2026, before market open.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $83.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard on Monday released its Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Units BPF) Hit a new 52-Week High of $24.38. Boston reported Fourth quarter and annual Franchise Sales of $244.4 million for the Period and $976.3 million for the Year, representing increases of 4.3% and 4.8%, respectively, versus the same periods one year ago.
Belo Sun Mining Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 86 cents. Over the weekend, Belo announced that the Federal Regional Court has accepted its appeal to reinstate the Installation License, which was suspended in 2017 for the Company's Volta Grande Gold Project located in Pará State, Brazil.
Cascades Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.77. Last week, Cascades announced the discontinuation of its activities in the honeycomb paperboard and partition packaging product sectors. As a result, its three plants located in York, PA, and Saint-Césaire and Berthierville, QC, will be closed.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.13. Last week, CEU announced that it will host a conference call on March 11, 2026, following the upcoming release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.97. Last week, Canaccord Genuity declared a $0.085 dividend
Calian Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $73.66. Last week, Calian reported Q1 revenue was up 12% to $208 million, including 6% from organic and 6% from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA up 28% to $23 million (margin of 11.0%)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $54.76. Last week, Natural Resources rose 3.7% on volume of 11,213,071 shares
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRR) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.33. Crombie today announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from February 1, 2026, to and including February 28, 2026.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Units CSH) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.22. Chartwell announced today a cash distribution of $0.051 per Trust Unit. The cash distribution will be payable on March 16, 2026, to unitholders of record on February 27, 2026.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $46.41. Canadian Utilities will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $29.33. Cenovus rose 1.0% on volume of 200 shares
