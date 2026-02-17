Deloitte Expands Servicenow Partnership To Boost Kuwait Digital Ops

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)Deloitte's expanded ServiceNow partnership into Kuwait signals a targeted push to accelerate digital government and private-sector modernization in the Middle East. This editorial brief situates the deal within a regional growth agenda, highlighting how AI-powered workflows, local delivery teams, and sector-focused programs can boost efficiency, citizen services, and economic development. As Kuwait's public and private sectors embrace smart technologies, the collaboration aims to deliver practical, locally grounded transformation grounded in global best practices. The press release below details the announcement and its anticipated impact across government, financial services, energy, and infrastructure.



The Kuwait expansion strengthens Deloitte's ability to help public and private sector clients modernize operations, improve service quality, and accelerate digital growth. By combining Deloitte's advisory depth with ServiceNow's AI platform, organizations can streamline workflows, reduce manual tasks, and deliver better citizen and customer experiences. This collaboration also reinforces the wider Middle East digital agenda, creating local opportunity while leveraging global best practices.



Rollout of Kuwait-based delivery teams delivering ServiceNow-based programs across target sectors.

Adoption of AI-powered workflows and innovations by government and private-sector clients in Kuwait. Progress of the Deloitte-ServiceNow ecosystem in the Middle East and potential expansion to additional markets.

Deloitte Expands Partnership with ServiceNow to Advance Digital Transformation in Kuwait

Kuwait City, Kuwait – February 17th, 2025 – Today, Deloitte announced the expansion of their partnership with ServiceNow into Kuwait, marking a significant step forward in the firms' commitment to accelerating digital transformation, driving operational excellence, and enabling technology-led growth across the Middle East.

By bringing ServiceNow's market-leading digital workflow and AI-driven platform to Deloitte Middle East, Deloitte will deliver integrated transformation programs designed specifically for the needs of Kuwait's public and private sectors.

Under the expanded partnership, Deloitte will provide organizations in Kuwait with a comprehensive suite of capabilities from the ServiceNow AI Platform, including:



End-to-end advisory, design, implementation, and managed services across IT, Employee, Customer, and Industry Workflows.

Sector-focused modernization programs covering government, financial services, energy, and national infrastructure.

Local delivery from Kuwait-based teams, supported by Deloitte's regional footprint and ServiceNow's global expertise. Access to ServiceNow's latest innovations, including AI-powered workflow automation and industry-specific solutions.

Tamer Charife, Deloitte Middle East Technology and Transformation Growth Leader, said:

William O'Neil, Area Vice President, GCC, ServiceNow, said:

Rashid Bashir, Partner, Technology & Transformation Leader, Deloitte Middle East, added:

A milestone for the Deloitte–ServiceNow ecosystem in the Middle East

The expansion into Kuwait represents a key milestone in the growing Deloitte-ServiceNow ecosystem in the region. By delivering locally grounded expertise supported by global best practices, the alliance aims to help organizations:



Embed new digital operating models

Improve service quality and resilience

Enhance productivity through workflow automation Build scalable digital foundations for long-term growth

Deloitte Middle East will continue to invest in talent, capability development, and sector-focused innovation to support Kuwait's digital future.

