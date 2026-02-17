403
Adani Group Reveals USD100B Plan for Indian Data Centers
(MENAFN) India’s Adani Group has revealed plans to invest $100 billion to develop data centers across the country over the next decade and a half. The company described the initiative as one of the world’s largest integrated “energy-compute commitments,” emphasizing its scale and ambition.
This move aligns with India’s broader effort to secure a strong role in the global artificial intelligence landscape, as the nation positions itself as a leading hub for data center infrastructure in Asia. The announcement coincides with an ongoing international AI summit being held in the country’s capital.
The investment will expand AdaniConneX’s national data center network, which currently has a capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW), with plans to reach a target of 5 GW, according to reports. In addition to building facilities, the company said the project is expected to stimulate around $150 billion in related spending, including server production, cloud platform development, and ancillary industries.
AdaniConneX, a joint venture between the Adani Group and data center operator EdgeConneX, is also managing a $15 billion AI hub project for Google in India.
The surge in global demand for cloud services, fueled by the AI boom, has prompted significant investments in data center infrastructure worldwide. To capitalize on this trend, India has proposed a national data center policy, aiming to expand its current capacity of 1,263 megawatts (MW) — as measured in April — to more than 4,500 MW by 2030.
