403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Backs Endorses Hungarian PM Ahead of Elections
(MENAFN) Marco Rubio has publicly endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections, describing his leadership as aligned with US national interests.
During a joint press conference in Budapest, Rubio highlighted Orbán’s close relationship with Donald Trump, characterizing current bilateral ties as a “golden era.”
> “I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success,” Rubio stated. “We want this country to do well. It’s in our national interest, especially as long as you’re the prime minister and the leader of this country.”
Rubio further indicated that Washington would consider offering assistance should Hungary encounter financial or political instability that could affect national stability.
Orbán, Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister, responded by expressing confidence regarding the April 12 parliamentary vote. The election is expected to be competitive, with the principal challenge coming from the pro-EU Tisza Party led by Peter Magyar.
Orbán has accused the opposition of operating under Brussels’ influence and using “censorship, intervention, and manipulation” to weaken his government.
During a joint press conference in Budapest, Rubio highlighted Orbán’s close relationship with Donald Trump, characterizing current bilateral ties as a “golden era.”
> “I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success,” Rubio stated. “We want this country to do well. It’s in our national interest, especially as long as you’re the prime minister and the leader of this country.”
Rubio further indicated that Washington would consider offering assistance should Hungary encounter financial or political instability that could affect national stability.
Orbán, Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister, responded by expressing confidence regarding the April 12 parliamentary vote. The election is expected to be competitive, with the principal challenge coming from the pro-EU Tisza Party led by Peter Magyar.
Orbán has accused the opposition of operating under Brussels’ influence and using “censorship, intervention, and manipulation” to weaken his government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment