Australia Lifts Special Protest Restrictions in New South Wales
(MENAFN) Authorities in Australia have removed extraordinary limitations on public demonstrations in New South Wales (NSW), ending nearly two months of strict control over assemblies in the state, as stated by reports.
NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said he no longer requires the special powers that had been granted following the Dec. 14 mass shooting at a Jewish festival on Sydney's Bondi Beach, which left 15 people dead and many others injured. These powers had allowed police to restrict or block protests in certain areas of Sydney, according to reports.
"I'm satisfied the conditions that led to the extension last time do not exist now, and I'm more than happy for (police) to work with protesters," Lanyon said.
The measures were originally introduced on Christmas Eve.
This move comes shortly after police forcibly dispersed demonstrations against the Australian visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. During those protests, confrontations occurred between officers and thousands of demonstrators across the country.
Civil liberties groups and protest organizers have filed a constitutional challenge in the NSW Court of Appeal, aiming to prevent similar emergency powers from being applied in the event of future terror incidents.
