Paradise Medspa's Dr. Weiss Reveals The Three Expert-Recommended Treatments For Melasma And Sun Damage

Phoenix, AZ - Feb 16th, 2026 - Paradise Medspa, a leading Arizona medical spa known for its advanced aesthetic treatments, has released a new interview featuring Dr. Rebecca Weiss. In the interview, Dr. Weiss discusses one of the most common and persistent skin concerns among patients: melasma and skin pigmentation issues related to sun damage.

Dr. Weiss explains the underlying causes of skin pigmentation issues, the most effective in-office melasma and pigmentation treatments currently available, and the foundational daily habits that patients can practice to help protect their skin over the long term.

"Melasma and pigmentation problems are typically triggered by sun exposure, hormonal changes, heat, and inflammation," said Dr. Weiss. "What many patients don't realize is that pigment behaves like an iceberg-what you see on the surface is only part of it. There's often deeper pigment beneath the skin that can resurface over time."

Three Key Recommendations from Dr. Weiss

In the interview, Dr. Weiss outlines a three-part approach to managing melasma and sun damage effectively:

1. Daily Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen Dr. Weiss emphasizes that sunscreen is the single most important step in any pigmentation treatment plan. She recommends a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher-ideally a mineral sunscreen containing zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide-applied every morning and reapplied throughout the day.

2. Laser Treatment (Clear + Brilliant Permea) For patients with moderate to significant pigmentation issues, Dr. Weiss recommends this laser treatment which targets excess pigment and stimulates skin renewal. Most patients benefit from a series of three to six treatments. Downtime is minimal.

3. IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) – Photofacial IPL treatments use targeted light energy to address brown and red discoloration caused by sun damage and excess melanin. Like other laser treatments, IPL is typically performed in a series of three to six sessions.

Heat as a Hidden Trigger

A notable highlight from the interview is Dr. Weiss's insight on heat as an often-overlooked melasma trigger. "Heat alone can stimulate pigment production, even without direct sun exposure," she explains. "Activities like hot yoga, saunas, and excessive heat exposure can sometimes trigger melasma flare-ups." She advises patients prone to pigmentation issues to be mindful of heat exposure as part of their overall management strategy.

A Long-Term Approach to Pigmentation

Dr. Weiss also stresses that melasma and sun damage require ongoing maintenance rather than a one-time solution. Because pigment can sit beneath the surface of the skin, it may return over time-particularly with sun and heat exposure. Regular maintenance treatments, combined with diligent sun protection, are essential for sustained results.

To read Dr. Weiss' interview in its entirety, please click here.

About Paradise Medspa

Paradise Medspa is a top-rated medical spa in Phoenix, Arizona offering a comprehensive range of advanced aesthetic treatments, including laser therapies, IPL photofacials, skin rejuvenation services, and personalized skincare consultations. Led by experienced medical professionals, Paradise Medspa is committed to delivering safe, effective, and individualized treatment plans for patients.

For patients struggling with melasma, sun damage, or uneven skin tone, Paradise Medspa offers personalized consultations to develop a treatment plan tailored to each individual's skin type and goals.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about available treatments, visit paradisemedspa or call (602) 266-8144.