US-Israel-Iran Conflict: List Of Indigo Flights From Dubai, Jeddah, Fujairah, Muscat, Abu Dhabi On March 8

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian aviation major IndiGo announced that it has restarted flight services to Europe and is operating from eight cities in West Asia amid the continuing United States-Israel-Iran conflict in the region.

In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the airline said it has planned to restart Europe operations from 8 March,“reconnecting customers with key destinations across the region” and will“also continue to operate flights to 8 destinations in the Middle East”.

IndiGo airlines passenger advisory

In the same post, IndiGo also notified customers that the flights listed for service on 8 March 2026, are subject to change on short notice,“given the dynamic nature of the situation”.

It has thus advised and requested customers to check their flight status via the website before leaving for the airport -.

“As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them... We will continue to share updates on our website and social media channels as the situation develops,” it added.

IndiGo flights to Europe - Check full list of connections



Mumbai International Airport - London (Heathrow) Airport - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1 / 6E 2

Manchester Airport - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 32 Amsterdam Airport Schiphol - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 22



Mumbai International Airport - Abu Dhabi International Airport - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1413 / 1414

Hyderabad International Airport - Abu Dhabi International Airport - Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1448 / 1449 Mumbai International Airport - Dubai International Airport - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1453 / 1454



Delhi International Airport - Dubai International Airport - Delhi International Airport - Dubai International Airport - Delhi International Airport: 6E 1461 / 1462 / 1463 / 1464

Mumbai International Airport - Fujairah International Airport - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1501 / 1502

Hyderabad International Airport - RAF Akrotiri (Cyprus) - Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1495 / 1496

Hyderabad International Airport - Sharjah International Airport - Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1421 / 1422

Calicut International Airport - Jeddah International Airport - Calicut International Airport: 6E 65 / 66 Jeddah International Airport - Mumbai International Airport - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 62 / 91



Hyderabad International Airport - Jeddah International Airport - Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 67 / 68

Jeddah International Airport - Bengaluru International Airport: 6E 78

Mumbai International Airport - Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Medina) - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 59 / 60

Mumbai International Airport - Muscat International Airport - Mumbai International Airport: 6E 1267 / 1268 Hyderabad International Airport - Muscat International Airport - Hyderabad International Airport: 6E 1273 / 1274

Meanwhile, in another passenger travel advisory on X. IndiGo also announced that it has extended its free waivers on cancellations up till the 31 March 2026 due to the ongoing volatile situation in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know:



Full waiver on cancellations is being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026.

Passengers can check latest updates on flight status here: IndiGo's Customer Contact Centre can be reached at +91 124 6173838

