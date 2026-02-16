Organic Aromas Launches Industry-First Smart Nebulizing Diffuser Line With Bluetooth App Control

MENAFN - GetNews) Pioneering aromatherapy company introduces wireless, app-controlled nebulizing technology across its entire product range

Organic Aromas, the pioneering inventor and trademark holder of the Nebulizing Diffuser, today announced the launch of its revolutionary Smart Nebulizing Diffuser line, marking the first time Bluetooth-enabled, app-controlled aromatherapy technology has been integrated into premium nebulizing diffusers.

The new Smart Nebulizing Diffuser line transforms the company's entire product range into wireless, rechargeable devices controllable via smartphone applications available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can customize diffusion duration, interval timing and intensity settings directly from their mobile devices.

"This is a watershed moment for aromatherapy," said Roger Yang, Director and Creator of the Nebulizing Diffuser by Organic Aromas. "We've taken our signature nebulizing technology - which delivers 100 percent pure essential oil mist without water or heat - and made it completely portable and customizable. You decide when it diffuses, how long, and where. No cords, no compromises."

The Smart line includes multiple designs to suit different lifestyles and aesthetics:

- Smart Raindrop - Features the company's trademarked raindrop-shaped borosilicate glass atop a solid plantation hardwood base, available in light and black finishes

- Smart Opulence - A ceramic base with elegant wine decanter-style glass reservoir in black and white color.

- Smart Mobile Mini (to be launched in phase 2) - Rugged anodized aluminum construction in black, red and metallic silver, designed for portability with larger glass, new tooling and increased oil capacity

All models feature rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless smartphone control.

Coming Soon: Food-Grade Aroma Oils

Organic Aromas also previewed an upcoming product line that the company says will reshape the home fragrance industry: food-grade aroma oils. Unlike conventional synthetic air fresheners, these oils meet food-grade safety standards used in bakeries, confectioneries and cosmetics.

The collection will feature scents including pineapple, banana, guava, chocolate chip cookie, tiramisu, toffee, coffee, almond, vanilla and cinnamon roll - aromas that evoke comfort and warmth without the toxic chemicals found in mass-market air fresheners.

"The major brands on the market use chemical compounds that consumers wouldn't want near their food or skin," Yang said. "Our food-grade oils are a complete departure - safe enough for use in lip gloss and cotton candy, yet delivering the authentic, comforting scents people crave."

Expanded Apothecary Collection

The company further announced expansion of its Aroma Apothecary line, which includes carrier oils, hydrosols, witch hazel, aloe vera extract and Augeo Clean Multi - an EU-certified, green-chemistry solvent that allows users to adjust aroma intensity and extend the use of precious essential oils like rose, jasmine and sandalwood.

Augeo Clean Multi also prevents resinous oils like benzoin from hardening in the diffuser's micro-tubes, reducing cleaning frequency and extending the usage of expensive essential oils like neroli as well as protecting the device's precision glass components.

The Smart Nebulizing Diffuser line is available now at organicaromas. Food-grade aroma oils and expanded apothecary products will be announced in the coming months.

About Organic Aromas

Organic Aromas is the pioneering inventor of the Nebulizing Diffuser, a premium aromatherapy device that atomizes pure essential oils without water or heat. Founded with a commitment to natural wellness, the company holds the registered trademark for "Nebulizing Diffuser" and is a member of the International Federation of Aromatherapists, the Alliance of International Aromatherapists and the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy. Organic Aromas products are handcrafted using plantation hardwood, borosilicate glass and ceramic - never plastic. For more information, visit organicaromas.

Note: "Nebulizing Diffuser" is a registered trademark of Organic Aromas.