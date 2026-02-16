Jumeirah Golf Estates Clinches First-Ever Scratch League Title In Historic Win

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jumeirah Golf Estates reached a historic milestone in its competitive journey as the team representing the premier club were crowned champions of the 2025 Scratch League, securing the title for the first time in its history.

For a club renowned for its depth of elite, low-handicap talent, the Scratch League trophy had long remained just out of reach, until now.

That narrative changed emphatically in the Final at The Els Club, where Captain Tom Stephenson guided his side to a composed and historic away victory, capping off a season built on consistency, resilience, and team unity.

Captain's pride and delight

Reflecting on the milestone triumph, 2025 Club Champion and Scratch Team Captain Tom Stephenson said:“We are absolutely delighted and incredibly proud to have secured the Scratch League title for the first time in the history of Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Club.”

“This achievement means a great deal to all of us, as it reflects the hard work, commitment, and unity the team has shown throughout the season. As captain, it has been a privilege to witness the dedication, resilience, and team spirit displayed by every player,” added Stephenson.

“The way the team supported one another, stayed focused under pressure, and represented the club with such professionalism truly made this victory special. This win is not just about a trophy; it is a milestone that highlights the culture we are building at the club.”

“We hope this historic success will serve as a foundation and stepping stone for many more achievements in the years to come,” Stephenson concluded.

Carl Downham Praises Effort

The 2025 Men's Captain of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Carl Downham, a long-time advocate of scratch golf and an accomplished player in his own right, also praised the team's season-long performance.

“It's been a strong performance from JGE's Scratch Team throughout the entire season, and this win is thoroughly deserved,” he said.

“To achieve our first-ever Scratch League victory is a fantastic milestone, and I'm excited to see whether we can repeat the success in 2026. Congratulations to Tom, who has been an outstanding team captain.”

The Final and decisive second leg proved to be a gripping contest at The Els Club, with all four matches reaching the closing stretch and the final two holes in front of both home and away spectators. Under pressure,

Team JGE delivered a series of clutch performances, pulling away late to seal a commanding 3.5–0.5 victory and secure their place in club history.

Among the standout moments was a superb long-range birdie from Jake Chute on the demanding par-3 17th, holed from off the green. Louis Thorne then produced a crucial chip-in par to halve the 15th hole, keeping momentum firmly with the visitors.

In the final match, Ayaan Dadabhoy delivered the decisive blow with back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, sealing the contest in style and rounding off a memorable day for Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The club is immensely proud of this landmark achievement and the culture of competitive excellence it represents, and now looks ahead with confidence as the Scratch Team sets its sights on defending the title next season.