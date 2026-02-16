Ramadan 2026: Throwback Food Festival Returns Bigger To Old Doha Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of the“Throwback Food Festival” opened on Monday at Old Doha Port, returning with its largest edition and a stronger focus on nostalgia-driven culinary experiences.

Running until the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the festival welcomes visitors daily from 5:30pm to 2am and to 3am on weekends.

This year's edition brings together 30 vendors and restaurants with regional participation, reviving popular dishes and dining concepts inspired by the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Beyond its food offerings, the festival features a range of family-oriented activities designed to recreate the atmosphere of past decades.

Visitors can enjoy live screenings of classic television shows, henna painting, children's art workshops, and live cooking demonstrations, alongside stage shows and contests.

The venue also hosts themed games and traditional handicraft corners where artisans demonstrate their crafts. A highlight of the programme is the Garangao night celebration, featuring traditional songs and the distribution of gifts in line with Gulf Ramadan customs.

A strong turnout from residents and visitors is expected this year, as the festival has steadily grown into a seasonal attraction that blends heritage, food culture and entertainment in a waterfront setting.