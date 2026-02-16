Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fewer Than 5% Of Swiss Children Suffer Deprivation

2026-02-16 02:08:42
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In 2024, 4.9% of Swiss children under the age of 16 suffered deprivation. The rate climbs to 14% for those living in low-income or single-parent households. Select your language
This content was published on February 16, 2026 - 11:25
According to the European definition, children are considered to be in a deprived situation if they cannot take part in at least three out of 17 areas for financial reasons, said the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a survey of income and living conditions.

In Switzerland, 6.5% of children were unable to go on holiday for at least a week, 3.2% were unable to take part in a paid leisure activity on a regular basis, and 2.8% had to give up celebrating their birthday or a special event.

Less than 2% of the under-16s suffered deprivation in other areas specific to children.

In 2024, 8.4% of the Swiss population lived in income poverty, all age groups combined. This rate has not changed significantly from previous years.

Adapted from French by AI/mga

