Fewer Than 5% Of Swiss Children Suffer Deprivation
According to the European definition, children are considered to be in a deprived situation if they cannot take part in at least three out of 17 areas for financial reasons, said the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a survey of income and living conditions.
In Switzerland, 6.5% of children were unable to go on holiday for at least a week, 3.2% were unable to take part in a paid leisure activity on a regular basis, and 2.8% had to give up celebrating their birthday or a special event.
Less than 2% of the under-16s suffered deprivation in other areas specific to children.
In 2024, 8.4% of the Swiss population lived in income poverty, all age groups combined. This rate has not changed significantly from previous years.More More Demographics One in 20 in Switzerland is 'materially and socially deprived'
This content was published on May 2, 2023 In 2021, 5% of the Swiss population had to go without certain“important goods, services and social activities” due to lack of money.Read more: One in 20 in Switzerland is 'materially and socially depr
