Lincoln Tech Celebrates Grand Opening In Houston, TX

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for 80 years, will celebrate the grand opening of its Houston, TX campus on February 18th. The campus offers career training for the automotive, welding, electrical and HVAC industries, fields which are projected to add more than 240,000 jobs statewide by 2032*. Employers in and around Houston will be able to turn to Lincoln Tech for skilled, qualified candidates ready to fill those positions.

DATE: Wednesday, February 18th, 2026

TIME: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

LOCATION: Lincoln Tech's Houston Campus

2000 South Lockwood Drive

Houston, TX 77023

EXPECTED GUESTS: Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO

Cory Hughes, Campus President

Adrian Garcia, Commissioner, Harris County Precinct 2

Christine Hwong, Vice President of Financial Planning and

Treasurer, Group 1 Automotive

Lucas Motycka, General Manager - Greater Houston Area,

Johnson Controls International

FEATURING: Tours and equipment demonstrations for career training programs in:



Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Systems Technology

Automotive Service Technology

Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology Welding and Fabrication Technology with Pipe

Lincoln Tech's President and CEO Scott Shaw says the campus will play a major role in expanded career opportunities for graduates as well as in building the Texas workforce for these in-demand fields.“We've had a presence in Texas dating back to 1966, and we know there's a consistent need for essential workers in the automotive industry and skilled trades,” Shaw says.“With the opening of our Houston campus, we're proud to continue as a state leader in training a new generation of workers to revitalize the workforce in these fields.”

“Students and employers across the area have definitely welcomed us here in Houston – the excitement has been tremendous,” says Campus President Cory Hughes.“The auto, electrical, HVAC and welding industries are facing critical skills gaps, and Lincoln Tech is proud to be training the next generation of workers, keeping companies staffed and operating at top efficiency. We look forward to serving the Houston community for years to come.”

The Houston campus is Lincoln Tech's second location in Texas; the Grand Prairie campus, located in the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area, provides training for auto, diesel, and the skilled trades.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of January 21, 2026.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in four principal areas of study: transportation, healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, and Nashville Auto-Diesel College.

For more information, go to

Lincoln Tech's Houston Campus Lincoln Tech's Welding Shop

CONTACT: Scott Watkins, VP Marketing Lincoln Tech 973.766.9656