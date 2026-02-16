Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Strategic Business Report 2026: A $768.1 Million Market By 2030, Driven By Integration With Renewable Energy Sources And Increasing Focus On Grid Stability & Reliability
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$540.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$768.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Global Economic Update Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Integration with Renewable Energy Sources Spurs Demand for Flywheel Energy Storage Technological Advancements in Flywheel Design Propel Market Growth Increasing Focus on Grid Stability and Reliability Expands Addressable Market Opportunity Rising Investments in Smart Grid Infrastructure Strengthens Business Case for Flywheel Energy Storage Government Incentives and Policies Generate Demand for Sustainable Energy Storage Solutions Adoption of Flywheel Energy Storage in Data Centers Drives Market Adoption Emergence of Microgrids Throws the Spotlight on Distributed Energy Storage Solutions Surge in Peak Load Management Needs Accelerates Deployment of Flywheel Energy Storage Systems Decentralization of Energy Systems Expands Addressable Market for Flywheel Storage Utility-Scale Energy Storage Projects Generate New Market Opportunities Increasing Need for Frequency Regulation Drives Adoption of Flywheel Systems Sustainability Concerns Generate Demand for Eco-Friendly Energy Storage Solutions Enhanced Grid Resiliency and Backup Power Capabilities Propel Market Growth Rising Popularity of Virtual Power Plants Expands Addressable Market for Flywheel Storage
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 38 companies featured in this Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market report
- Acumentrics, Inc. Amber Kinetics, Inc. Beacon Power LLC Calnetix Technologies LLC Langley Holdings PLC Piller Group GmbH Power Tree Pvt. Ltd Siemens AG
