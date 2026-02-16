Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Strategic Business Report 2026: A $768.1 Million Market By 2030, Driven By Integration With Renewable Energy Sources And Increasing Focus On Grid Stability & Reliability

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) was valued at US$540.2 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$768.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Several key factors are driving the growth of the FES market. Technological advancements in materials science have significantly enhanced the performance, efficiency, and durability of flywheel systems, allowing them to operate at higher speeds with less energy loss. The high energy efficiency and rapid response capabilities of FES make them ideal for applications requiring swift power adjustments to maintain grid stability. Additionally, the long operational lifespan of flywheels translates into lower long-term operational and maintenance costs, making them economically attractive.

Environmental benefits also play a significant role, as flywheels do not rely on chemicals or hazardous materials, unlike many traditional batteries, and are entirely recyclable at the end of their lifecycle. The integration of renewable energy sources is further facilitated by FES systems, which provide effective energy storage solutions to manage the variability of wind and solar outputs.

Government policies and incentives promoting clean and efficient energy storage technologies, along with a growing demand for grid stabilization, continue to drive the deployment of FES systems across various sectors. As the technology continues to advance, flywheels are expected to play an increasingly vital role in the future of energy management and storage solutions, expanding their applicability and contributing to more sustainable energy systems.

Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) systems, an innovative and evolved technology for energy storage, have become increasingly significant in managing and stabilizing the electric grid and enhancing renewable energy integration. FES systems store energy through the rotation of a massive wheel, a concept that has been utilized since ancient times and has evolved significantly with modern advancements in materials and engineering.

These systems, equipped with rotors made from advanced materials like carbon fibers or Kevlar housed within a vacuum-sealed chamber, minimize air resistance and achieve high rotational speeds, sometimes exceeding 10,000 revolutions per minute. The kinetic energy stored in the flywheel's mass can be rapidly converted back to electrical energy when needed, offering up to 80% energy storage efficiency and a quick response capability suitable for applications that demand immediate energy availability.

Flywheel systems are particularly advantageous for grid applications where they stabilize voltage and frequency and manage short-term fluctuations. They are also essential in regenerative braking systems, such as in subways, where they store energy generated during braking and subsequently release it to assist acceleration. This enhances the overall energy efficiency of such transport systems.

In the automotive sector, particularly in racing, FES systems are employed to harness energy during braking to provide additional power for acceleration. The intermittent nature of renewable energy sources like solar and wind presents challenges in energy consistency, which FES systems help address by smoothing out the power supply. They store excess energy produced during peak times and release it during production dips, facilitating a more consistent energy supply.

