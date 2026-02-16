403
Germany, France Start Talks on Nuclear Deterrence Cooperation
(MENAFN) Germany and France have initiated “strategic talks” regarding potential collaboration on nuclear deterrence, a government spokesperson announced on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Sebastian Hille explained that, given the current global political climate, the federal administration fully recognizes the importance of nuclear deterrence.
He noted that Berlin aims to reinforce the European component of security policy and is therefore engaging in strategic consultations with Paris to advance this objective.
“The aim of the talks is to explore how closer cooperation on nuclear deterrence can be achieved. The talks are still in their early stages, and it is clear that no quick results are to be expected,” he added.
Hille emphasized that these bilateral exchanges are not intended to substitute the United States’ nuclear umbrella in Germany.
“This is not about replacing the US protective shield, but rather supplementing and strengthening it. The US plays a central role in NATO's nuclear deterrence. That is the case now, and it should remain so in the future. The German government is firmly committed to this position,” he said.
On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed that he has been holding discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron concerning nuclear deterrence, amid growing apprehension over Washington’s long-term security commitments to Europe.
"I have held confidential talks with the French president about European nuclear deterrence," Merz stated during the opening session of the 62nd Munich Security Conference.
