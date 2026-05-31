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Sikkim Govt Withdraws Odd-Even Restriction On Movement Of Private Vehicles Except Gangtok: Here's What The Order Said

Sikkim Govt Withdraws Odd-Even Restriction On Movement Of Private Vehicles Except Gangtok: Here's What The Order Said


2026-05-31 07:00:41
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Sikkim government on Sunday lifted the odd-even vehicle movement restrictions across all districts of the state, with the exception of Gangtok, effective immediately.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the Home Department said the decision followed a review of the fuel situation, which found that sufficient buffer stocks of Motor Spirit (petrol) and High-Speed Diesel (diesel) had been built up to meet the state's current demand.

As a result, private vehicles will now be allowed to operate without the odd-even curbs in all districts except the state capital.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

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Live Mint

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