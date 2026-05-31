Sikkim Govt Withdraws Odd-Even Restriction On Movement Of Private Vehicles Except Gangtok: Here's What The Order Said
In a notification issued on Sunday, the Home Department said the decision followed a review of the fuel situation, which found that sufficient buffer stocks of Motor Spirit (petrol) and High-Speed Diesel (diesel) had been built up to meet the state's current demand.
As a result, private vehicles will now be allowed to operate without the odd-even curbs in all districts except the state capital.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
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