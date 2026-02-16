Metaplanet Revenue Surges 738% As Bitcoin Drives 95% Of Sales

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, has unveiled a sharp strategic pivot that centers Bitcoin income as the primary growth engine. In its fiscal year 2025 earnings release, the group disclosed revenue of 8.9 billion yen ($58 million), up 738% from 1.06 billion yen a year earlier, a surge driven by the launch of Bitcoin income operations in Q4 2024. The report also shows a dramatic shift in the business mix, with roughly 95% of total income now generated from BTC -related activities, largely through premium income from BTC options. By year-end 2025, the company reported holding 35,102 BTC, cementing its position as Japan's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. The transition, however, has introduced volatility into profits due to BTC price movements.



Revenue for FY2025 reached 8.9 billion yen (~$58 million), up 738% year over year from 1.06 billion yen.

Bitcoin-related income accounted for about 95% of total revenue, with the BTC options premium driving a large portion of earnings.

End-2025 Bitcoin holdings stood at 35,102 BTC, making Metaplanet the largest corporate Bitcoin holder in Japan.

Operating profit was about $40 million, but the company posted a net loss of roughly $619 million due to impairment tied to Bitcoin valuation swings. The company plans to continue its Bitcoin treasury strategy, with a forecast for 2026 revenue around $104 million and operating profit near $74 million; overseas financing of up to $137 million was approved to grow holdings and reduce debt.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The report highlights a broader shift in corporate crypto strategies, where firms increasingly bundle treasury management with revenue from BTC-related activities. In a volatile BTC market, cash flow and profit reporting can hinge on mark-to-market valuations, prompting caution about earnings quality even as long-term holders pursue balance-sheet diversification.

Why it matters

Metaplanet's pivot illustrates how traditional corporate structures can adapt to a changing crypto landscape. By treating Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as both a cash-flow engine and a treasury reserve, the company aims to hedge against fiat currency dilution while pursuing upside from long-term price appreciation. The 35,102 BTC position signals a deliberate shift toward crypto-native income streams and positions Metaplanet among Japan's most visible crypto adopters in the corporate sector.

Investors should note the contrast between revenue growth and regulatory or accounting headwinds. While the BTC revenue line expanded dramatically, the year ended with a substantial impairment charge that wiped out operating income on a mark-to-market basis. That dynamic underscores how crypto volatility can impact reported profitability, even for firms pursuing a clear, long-term treasury thesis.

Leadership commentary reinforces the strategic orientation. In a post on X, CEO Simon Gerovich reaffirmed the commitment to a Bitcoin-focused approach, signaling that recent market volatility would not derail the plan. The capital-raising move, approved to raise as much as $137 million overseas, is aimed at expanding BTC holdings and reducing debt, reinforcing the scalability of Metaplanet's treasury strategy across cycles.



How the overseas capital raise of up to $137 million is deployed to expand BTC holdings and reduce leverage.

Whether 2026 revenue and operating profit targets-roughly $104 million and $74 million-hold under shifting BTC prices and impairment dynamics.

Any updates on impairment management or valuation adjustments tied to Bitcoin holdings in quarterly filings. Potential changes in the income mix or expansion of BTC-based income streams beyond options-related revenue.



Metaplanet FY2025 earnings report (PDF):

Bitcoin income strategy and treasury approach (earnings release notes).

End-2025 BTC holdings figure (35,102 BTC) and related disclosures in the earnings report.

Overseas capital raise approval (up to $137 million) to expand holdings and reduce debt (coverage referenced). 2026 revenue outlook and impairment context (coverage of the forecast and impairment). See: Metaplanet lifts 2026 revenue outlook despite $680M Bitcoin impairment.

What to watch nextSources & verificationMetaplanet's market-facing narrative

Metaplanet's 2025 results underscore a broader narrative about corporate experimentation with cryptocurrency as a core business driver rather than a mere balance-sheet asset. The company's decision to anchor growth in Bitcoin-related income, especially via BTC options premium, signals a willingness to embrace sophisticated crypto-financial instruments as a standout revenue source. Yet the same assets that power growth also expose the company to the volatility that has redefined crypto markets in recent years. The impairment charge that accompanied the year's performance is a concrete reminder that accounting marks tied to BTC valuations can overshadow operational success, particularly for firms with sizable holdings.

From a strategic perspective, Metaplanet's ascent as Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder is noteworthy. The 35,102 BTC tally reflects a deliberate long-horizon stance, described by management as a consolidation of a Bitcoin treasury strategy intended to hedge against fiat dilution and capture potential long-term appreciation. This is not merely a speculative play; it is a treasury management approach that seeks to align a company's asset mix with a secular crypto thesis. The leadership's insistence on maintaining and expanding this strategy, even as BTC prices have seen meaningful cycles, suggests confidence in the resilience of the underlying business model and a belief that the revenue stream will normalize as Bitcoin markets stabilize.

Looking ahead, the company's forecast for 2026 signals ambition: a revenue run-rate of around $104 million with an operating profit near $74 million. If realized, this would mark a significant step up from the 2025 baseline, but it will require careful navigation of price volatility and the ongoing accounting implications of a large Bitcoin reserve. The overseas capital raise, approved to bolster the balance sheet and push the diversification of holdings, adds a layer of strategic financing that could help mitigate downside scenarios while supporting expansion in the BTC income category. In public statements, CEO Gerovich reiterated the commitment to a Bitcoin-centric path, arguing that short-term volatility should not override a long-run thesis that envisions BTC as a sustainable revenue and hedging instrument.



Progress and deployment of the overseas capital raise (up to $137 million) and the impact on balance sheet strength and BTC acquisition capacity.

Actual 2026 results versus forecast, with attention to how BTC price movements influence impairment and reported earnings.

Any divergence in the BTC income mix, including potential expansion beyond BTC options into other Bitcoin-related revenue channels. Regulatory developments affecting corporate crypto treasury strategies and reporting standards in Japan and globally.

What to watch next

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.