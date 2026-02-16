403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Army Operations Near Venezuela Approaches USD3B
(MENAFN) Recent military operations conducted by the United States in the Caribbean—part of a broader effort involving Venezuela—have reached an estimated cost of nearly $3 billion to American taxpayers, as stated by reports.
According to accounts, U.S. naval forces have remained deployed off the Venezuelan coast under the justification of overseeing a political transition after the U.S. government ordered the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in early January. The couple are now being held in New York, where they face serious federal allegations related to narcotics and weapons, charges they reject.
The U.S. military has operated across large areas of the southern Caribbean and eastern Pacific since last August. This mission began with a stated focus on counter narcotics but expanded to include a partial sea blockade designed to pressure Venezuela’s remaining leadership. The Trump administration has publicly declared that the U.S. would manage Venezuelan affairs until what it calls a “judicious transition” of government occurs.
The U.S. administration has maintained that the Caribbean presence did not require additional taxpayer funding because the deployed forces were already in place. Yet analyses of daily operational expenses for the Navy—including costs for dozens of ships, combat aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, and support vessels—suggest peak daily expenditures exceeded $20 million for several weeks, contributing to a cumulative sum approaching $2.9 billion since the Navy first began mobilizing units in the region, as stated by reports.
Of that total, the daily operational cost of the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group alone has been estimated at roughly $11.4 million, a figure that includes support ships and aircraft. Other naval formations involved—such as amphibious ready groups and marine units—add millions more each day, along with additional expenditures from logistics support, intelligence activities, and cyber operations.
Most routine military funding comes from standing defense budgets, but the added costs associated with active combat operations—including expanded flight time, weapons expenditures, and special allowances for personnel—are expected to push total spending beyond what was initially projected in the current fiscal year.
Venezuela is believed to possess the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, and the U.S. has arranged a deal to purchase 50 million barrels from new Venezuelan authorities, using its naval presence to help ensure that oil revenue flows under terms shaped by Washington, as stated by reports.
Recent comments by administration officials also indicate that the sustained military footprint serves partly as a signal to other governments in the region. Alongside Venezuela, threats have been aimed at several neighboring countries over issues such as narcotics trafficking, migration pressures, and strategic interests, and future ground operations have not been categorically dismissed.
According to accounts, U.S. naval forces have remained deployed off the Venezuelan coast under the justification of overseeing a political transition after the U.S. government ordered the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in early January. The couple are now being held in New York, where they face serious federal allegations related to narcotics and weapons, charges they reject.
The U.S. military has operated across large areas of the southern Caribbean and eastern Pacific since last August. This mission began with a stated focus on counter narcotics but expanded to include a partial sea blockade designed to pressure Venezuela’s remaining leadership. The Trump administration has publicly declared that the U.S. would manage Venezuelan affairs until what it calls a “judicious transition” of government occurs.
The U.S. administration has maintained that the Caribbean presence did not require additional taxpayer funding because the deployed forces were already in place. Yet analyses of daily operational expenses for the Navy—including costs for dozens of ships, combat aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, and support vessels—suggest peak daily expenditures exceeded $20 million for several weeks, contributing to a cumulative sum approaching $2.9 billion since the Navy first began mobilizing units in the region, as stated by reports.
Of that total, the daily operational cost of the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group alone has been estimated at roughly $11.4 million, a figure that includes support ships and aircraft. Other naval formations involved—such as amphibious ready groups and marine units—add millions more each day, along with additional expenditures from logistics support, intelligence activities, and cyber operations.
Most routine military funding comes from standing defense budgets, but the added costs associated with active combat operations—including expanded flight time, weapons expenditures, and special allowances for personnel—are expected to push total spending beyond what was initially projected in the current fiscal year.
Venezuela is believed to possess the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, and the U.S. has arranged a deal to purchase 50 million barrels from new Venezuelan authorities, using its naval presence to help ensure that oil revenue flows under terms shaped by Washington, as stated by reports.
Recent comments by administration officials also indicate that the sustained military footprint serves partly as a signal to other governments in the region. Alongside Venezuela, threats have been aimed at several neighboring countries over issues such as narcotics trafficking, migration pressures, and strategic interests, and future ground operations have not been categorically dismissed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment