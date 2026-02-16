403
China Voices Backing to Dhaka Following BNP Win in General Elections
(MENAFN) Beijing extended diplomatic backing to Dhaka on Friday following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s commanding electoral performance that delivered a supermajority in the nation's parliament.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian praised the polls conducted Thursday as "steady and smooth," declaring Beijing's commitment to supporting Dhaka "in advancing its domestic political agenda."
Lin told the press in Beijing that China is prepared to "work with Bangladesh to take bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership forward," signaling strengthened bilateral ties ahead.
Official results from Bangladesh Election Commission senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed show the BNP captured 209 parliamentary seats. A coalition headed by the Jamaat-e-Islami party claimed 77 seats in the 300-member legislature.
Thursday's vote marked Bangladesh's first general election since the 2024 mass protests that toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's administration.
Regional powers including India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the Maldives issued congratulatory messages to BNP leader Tarique Rahman following the decisive outcome.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu conveyed warm wishes to the BNP, expressing eagerness to "work closely together to further advance and deepen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and Bangladesh."
In a statement posted on US social media platform X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged New Delhi's ongoing support for a "democratic, progressive and inclusive" Bangladesh.
Modi also spoke directly with Rahman by telephone following the victory announcement.
"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," Modi stated. "As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of both our peoples."
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Rahman's "resounding victory" while commending Bangladesh's electorate for a well-executed democratic process.
"I look forward to working closely with the new Bangladesh leadership to further strengthen our historic, brotherly multifaceted bilateral relations and advance our shared goals of peace, stability and development in South Asia and beyond," Sharif declared.
Pakistan and Bangladesh have witnessed increasingly cordial diplomatic relations in recent months.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim characterized the BNP's electoral success as "a triumph of democracy," congratulating Rahman and the party on their "emphatic election victory."
