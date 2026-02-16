403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Powerful Storm Hits New Zealand’s North Island
(MENAFN) A powerful storm swept across New Zealand’s North Island on Monday, bringing heavy rain and fierce winds that disrupted flights and left tens of thousands without electricity.
More than 30,000 properties experienced power outages after high winds toppled trees and damaged power lines across much of the lower North Island. Electricity provider Powerco reported around 23,000 outages, including roughly 10,000 in the Wellington region alone.
Images circulating online showed flooded semi-rural neighborhoods, waterlogged homes, and sections of road washed away as floodwaters receded. The Manawatu-Whanganui region has been particularly affected and is now under a state of emergency. Evacuations are ongoing along Lincoln Road in Masterton due to the risk of falling trees.
Ian Wright described a busy night of weather-related emergencies, noting that shallow-rooted trees on Lincoln Road are “very, very unstable,” prompting road closures and evacuations.
Air New Zealand cancelled flights to and from several major centers, including Wellington, citing safety concerns. Chief operating officer Alex Marren stated, “Safety is paramount, and we are continuing to closely monitor conditions, with winds expected to reduce later this morning when we expect to resume services.”
Five districts—Manawatu, Rangitikei, Tararua, Waipa, and Otorohanga—remain under emergency declarations. Wind gusts reached up to 240 kilometers per hour (149 mph) on the east coast of the lower North Island, including Cape Turnagain, while high areas in Wellington recorded gusts of 190 km/h and around 130 km/h in the city itself.
More than 30,000 properties experienced power outages after high winds toppled trees and damaged power lines across much of the lower North Island. Electricity provider Powerco reported around 23,000 outages, including roughly 10,000 in the Wellington region alone.
Images circulating online showed flooded semi-rural neighborhoods, waterlogged homes, and sections of road washed away as floodwaters receded. The Manawatu-Whanganui region has been particularly affected and is now under a state of emergency. Evacuations are ongoing along Lincoln Road in Masterton due to the risk of falling trees.
Ian Wright described a busy night of weather-related emergencies, noting that shallow-rooted trees on Lincoln Road are “very, very unstable,” prompting road closures and evacuations.
Air New Zealand cancelled flights to and from several major centers, including Wellington, citing safety concerns. Chief operating officer Alex Marren stated, “Safety is paramount, and we are continuing to closely monitor conditions, with winds expected to reduce later this morning when we expect to resume services.”
Five districts—Manawatu, Rangitikei, Tararua, Waipa, and Otorohanga—remain under emergency declarations. Wind gusts reached up to 240 kilometers per hour (149 mph) on the east coast of the lower North Island, including Cape Turnagain, while high areas in Wellington recorded gusts of 190 km/h and around 130 km/h in the city itself.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment