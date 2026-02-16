403
Joe’s Café Dubai Elevates the Ramadan Experience with Iconic Burj Khalifa Views
(MENAFNEditorial) This Ramadan, Joe’s Café Dubai invites guests to gather for a moment of togetherness in one of the city’s most elegant dining settings. Nestled within Fashion Avenue at Dubai Mall and overlooking the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, Joe’s Café presents a luxury Iftar experience that blends British heritage with the warmth and spirit of Ramadan.
Built around the theme of “A Moment of Togetherness”, the Ramadan experience at Joe’s Café is thoughtfully designed for families, friends, and corporate groups to break their fast at sunset. The specially curated Iftar menu reimagines British classics with Ramadan warmth, featuring a selection of premium and balanced flavours.
Joe’s Café’s specially curated Ramadan Iftar menu is priced at AED 320 per person and showcases a refined selection of signature dishes designed for both comfort and indulgence.
Guests can begin with warming lentil soup, followed by starters such as Calamari Fritti or a fresh Avocado Quinoa Salad. The main course highlights include the slow-baked Lamb Shank served with aromatic lamb rice and yoghurt, perfectly grilled salmon with pea purée and ratatouille, garlic-flavoured grilled chicken with steak fries, and the much-loved Risotto Al Mare featuring calamari, prawns, and hammour in Joe’s signature pink sauce. Traditional Ramadan beverages including Jallab, tamarind, mixed dates and dry apricot drinks complement the experience.
As the call to prayer marks the end of the day, guests are welcomed into an atmosphere of refined comfort, attentive service, and understated luxury, where Iftar feels both elevated and familiar. With its fashion-heritage roots, skyline views, and lifestyle-led dining philosophy, Joe’s Café Dubai stands out as a must-visit Ramadan destination for those seeking an Iftar that is both culturally resonant and luxuriously composed.
Pricing: All-inclusive Ramadan Set Menu (AED 320 per person)
Time: Daily from sunset (starting 18th February, 2026)
Location: Joe’s Café Dubai, Fashion Avenue, First Floor, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai.
