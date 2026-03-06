Trinamool Names Three Mps, Bengal Minister For Meeting With ECI Full Bench In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Friday named a three-member delegation that will meet the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Kolkata on Monday.

The delegation includes Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra from the Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district, Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam and West Bengal Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya.

A Trinamool Congress insider said the delegation will press the demand that the election schedule for the forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal should not be announced before the completion of the ongoing judicial adjudication of voter documents classified as“logical discrepancy” cases.

The delegation is also expected to highlight instances of“alive” voters being identified as“dead” voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state, the party insider said.

The full bench of the ECI, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, will arrive in Kolkata on the night of March 8.

On March 9, the Commission will hold meetings with representatives of different registered political parties from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with each party being allotted 10 minutes to present its views.

The Trinamool Congress, being the ruling party in West Bengal, is expected to get the first slot in the meeting, according to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a crucial hearing on the ongoing judicial adjudication of the "logical discrepancy" cases will be held in the Supreme Court on March 10.

More than 60 lakh voter documents were originally referred for judicial adjudication.

The final electoral roll in West Bengal, excluding the cases referred for judicial adjudication, was published on February 28. A supplementary list will be published later in accordance with an earlier order of the Supreme Court.