Abhishek Banerjee Writes To CEC, Seeks Daily Publication Of Supplementary Voter Lists

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) Trinamool Congress general secretary and party's Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on late Friday evening, shot a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar demanding daily publication of supplementary lists to the final voters, list published on February 28 as per the progress of the judicial adjudication of the voters' identified under the“logical discrepancy” category.

The final voter list of West Bengal, minus the 60 lakh cases referred for judicial adjudication, was published on February 28. The supplementary list will be published in due course as per an earlier order of the Supreme Court.

Now, Banerjee has demanded that the supplementary list be published on a daily basis as per the daily progress of the judicial adjudication.

In his letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, the Trinamool Congress general secretary raised concerns over transparency and procedural compliance in the publication of electoral rolls for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

According to him, so far, there had been no clear notification confirming that voters included through the daily supplementary electoral rolls will be treated as part of the final electoral roll.

In the letter, he also pointed out that there had been non-compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court mandating the daily publication of supplementary electoral rolls reflecting adjudication outcomes.

According to Banerjee, the lack of transparency on decisions taken by adjudicating authorities on claims and objections was not being made publicly accessible, which, according to him, was in violation of the Supreme Court order.

Banerjee also observed that in the absence of reasoned orders explaining why a voter's name was rejected or deleted, the citizens were deprived of the opportunity to seek legal remedies.

“Our National General Secretary has demanded immediate corrective steps to ensure transparency, fairness, and strict adherence to judicial directions in the electoral process. The fight to safeguard the democratic rights of the people of Bengal will continue,” Trinamool Congress claimed in a statement issued on late Friday evening.