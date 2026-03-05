403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Antimony, Airboss, Gran Tierra At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> United States Antimony Corporation (C) Hit a new 52-Week high of $9.68. United States Antimony Corporation announced today that as the only domestic processor of antimony and producer of finished antimony products in the United States, it has been awarded $27 Million by the Department of War under Title III of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to enhance, innovate, and expand domestic extraction, processing, and refinement of critical materials.
AirBoss of America Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $6.45. AirBoss Wednesday announced its fourth quarter and unaudited annual 2025 results. All dollar amounts are shown in thousands of United States dollars. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $3.3 million to $8.4 million compared to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and losses increased by $5.0 million to $7.6 million, with the loss primarily attributable to restructuring initiatives and non-cash asset impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year increased by $12.1 million to $34.0 million compared to $21.9 million for full-year 2024 and losses decreased by $11.8 million to $8.6 million, with the loss primarily attributable to restructuring initiatives and non-cash asset impairment charges.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week high of $1.54. Cordoba announced that the shareholders' meeting of JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. have overwhelmingly approved the transaction under the previously announced agreement among Cordoba, Veritas Resources AG and a consortium of experienced mining investors led by JCHX to amend certain provisions of the definitive framework agreement to sell Cordoba's remaining 50% interest in the Alacrán Project along with all other exploration assets in Colombia and certain accounts receivable
CEMATRIX Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of 41.5 cents. CEMATRIX announced that it will release its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on March 11, 2026.
Firefox Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week high of 82 cents. Last week, Firefox reported results from four additional drill holes of its 2025/26 diamond drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $9.90. Wednesday, Gran Tierra reported Q4 EPS of -$4.00, revenue of $129.93M
Linamar Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $94.50. Wednesday, Linamar reported Q4 GAAP EPS of C$1.85, revenue of C$2.52B.
Methanex Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $77.36. Methanex is expected to report $1.16 for Q4 2025
Obsidian Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $11.57. Last week, Obsidian announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had accepted Obsidian Energy's notice of intention to renew our normal course issuer bid
Parex Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $22.96. Wednesday, Parex reported Q4 net income of $75 million or $0.78 per share
Rio Silver Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week high of $1.42. Last week, Rio has received permission from the local community to commence planned site activities at its Maria Norte Project in Peru. The agreement allows the Company to begin establishing the necessary infrastructure to efficiently start exploration and development of the Maria Norte Property.
Surge Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $8.54. Wednesday, the Company reported it had exceeded its budgeted production estimates for 2025 by approximately 1,000 boepd, with production averaging 23,491 boepd in 2025 (88% liquids), as compared to Surge's initial 2025 production guidance of 22,500 boepd (91% liquids).
Savaria Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $25.90. Wednesday, Savaria reported Q4 Net earnings were $68.8M or $0.95 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $48.5M or $0.68 per share in 2024.
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $11.58. Valeura acknowledged Tuesday that Thailand's Ministry of Energy has, by way of a press release, requested that domestic oil producers cooperate in supporting national energy security in Thailand, in light of disruptions to the normal supply of oil from the Middle East region.
Wajax Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $33.97. Tuesday, Wajax rose 4.7% on volume of 377,252 shares
AirBoss of America Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $6.45. AirBoss Wednesday announced its fourth quarter and unaudited annual 2025 results. All dollar amounts are shown in thousands of United States dollars. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $3.3 million to $8.4 million compared to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and losses increased by $5.0 million to $7.6 million, with the loss primarily attributable to restructuring initiatives and non-cash asset impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year increased by $12.1 million to $34.0 million compared to $21.9 million for full-year 2024 and losses decreased by $11.8 million to $8.6 million, with the loss primarily attributable to restructuring initiatives and non-cash asset impairment charges.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week high of $1.54. Cordoba announced that the shareholders' meeting of JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. have overwhelmingly approved the transaction under the previously announced agreement among Cordoba, Veritas Resources AG and a consortium of experienced mining investors led by JCHX to amend certain provisions of the definitive framework agreement to sell Cordoba's remaining 50% interest in the Alacrán Project along with all other exploration assets in Colombia and certain accounts receivable
CEMATRIX Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of 41.5 cents. CEMATRIX announced that it will release its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on March 11, 2026.
Firefox Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week high of 82 cents. Last week, Firefox reported results from four additional drill holes of its 2025/26 diamond drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $9.90. Wednesday, Gran Tierra reported Q4 EPS of -$4.00, revenue of $129.93M
Linamar Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $94.50. Wednesday, Linamar reported Q4 GAAP EPS of C$1.85, revenue of C$2.52B.
Methanex Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $77.36. Methanex is expected to report $1.16 for Q4 2025
Obsidian Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $11.57. Last week, Obsidian announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had accepted Obsidian Energy's notice of intention to renew our normal course issuer bid
Parex Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $22.96. Wednesday, Parex reported Q4 net income of $75 million or $0.78 per share
Rio Silver Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week high of $1.42. Last week, Rio has received permission from the local community to commence planned site activities at its Maria Norte Project in Peru. The agreement allows the Company to begin establishing the necessary infrastructure to efficiently start exploration and development of the Maria Norte Property.
Surge Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $8.54. Wednesday, the Company reported it had exceeded its budgeted production estimates for 2025 by approximately 1,000 boepd, with production averaging 23,491 boepd in 2025 (88% liquids), as compared to Surge's initial 2025 production guidance of 22,500 boepd (91% liquids).
Savaria Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $25.90. Wednesday, Savaria reported Q4 Net earnings were $68.8M or $0.95 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $48.5M or $0.68 per share in 2024.
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $11.58. Valeura acknowledged Tuesday that Thailand's Ministry of Energy has, by way of a press release, requested that domestic oil producers cooperate in supporting national energy security in Thailand, in light of disruptions to the normal supply of oil from the Middle East region.
Wajax Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week high of $33.97. Tuesday, Wajax rose 4.7% on volume of 377,252 shares
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment