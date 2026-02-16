403
IAEA Chief Holds Iran Discussions Ahead of Geneva Talks
(MENAFN) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi conducted critical preparatory discussions with Iran's top diplomat Monday, setting the stage for pivotal nuclear negotiations in Geneva this week.
Grossi confirmed via social media he had "just completed in-depth technical discussions" with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi ahead of Tuesday's scheduled talks.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry disclosed that Araghchi touched down in the Swiss city Sunday, accompanied by a team of diplomatic and technical experts for the second round of indirect negotiations with Washington.
U.S. officials confirmed a high-powered delegation will represent Washington at the Geneva summit. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner are both slated to participate in the critical discussions.
