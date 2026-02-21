Five Dead, Six Injured After Car Hits Divider In Gujarat's Mehsana

MENAFN - IANS) Mehsana, Feb 21 (IANS) Five members of a family from Ahmedabad were killed and six others injured when their car collided with a divider on the Unjha-Mehsana highway near Unava in north Gujarat early on Saturday, police said.

The family was returning to the Ramol area of Ahmedabad after attending a wedding in Rajasthan when the accident occurred.

According to police, the driver of the Eeco car lost control of the vehicle near Unava, causing it to crash into the central divider. The force of the collision left the vehicle severely damaged.

Four people -- Ramlal Kumawat, Kailash Kumawat, Komal Kumawat and a child -- died at the scene. An elderly woman, identified as Mantharadevi, later died while undergoing treatment at Mehsana Civil Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to five.

Six other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said their condition remains serious. The family is originally from the Pali district in Rajasthan and has roots in Bhavnagar. They currently reside in Ahmedabad.

Officers from the Unava police station reached the site shortly after being informed and carried out rescue operations with the help of the local residents. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Further investigation is underway. The accident caused a temporary traffic disruption on the highway until the damaged vehicle was removed and the road was cleared.

On Friday, seven people died after a Maruti Eeco car rammed a truck in Valsad district. According to officials, five members of the same family died on the spot when their car collided with a speeding truck at a turn on the ghat stretch. The family, residents of Amba Jungle village in Kaprada, were travelling in the Eeco car at the time of the accident.