Once Troubled Northeast Now Peaceful Due To BJP Govt, Says HM Shah In Assam

Guwahati, Feb 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Northeast, which was once considered a disturbed region, is today witnessing peace and stability due to sustained efforts by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the 87th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guwahati, HM Shah said that the role played by the CRPF and other security forces in restoring peace in the region has been historic and unparalleled.

He noted that nearly 700 CRPF personnel have sacrificed their lives over the decades to ensure peace and security in the Northeast.

“The Northeast was once associated with unrest, violence and instability. Today, peace has returned to the region, and the credit goes to the bravery and sacrifices of our security forces, especially the CRPF,” the Home Minister said.

HM Shah pointed out that the 87th Raising Day celebrations marked a historic moment, as this was the first time in the 86-year history of the CRPF that the event was being held in Assam.

He said the decision to hold the celebrations in the Northeast reflects the region's transformation and its growing importance in India's internal security framework.

The Home Minister said the BJP government has also been successful in restoring peace in other conflict-affected regions of the country.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, HM Shah said that decisive policy measures and firm action against terrorism have significantly improved the security situation there.

He also said that Maoist activities in several parts of the country have been effectively curbed under the BJP government.

Highlighting the government's focus on border security, HM Shah said sustained efforts are being made to keep India's borders intact, peaceful and secure.

He added that development and security are being pursued together, especially in border and sensitive regions.

HM Shah said that peace in the Northeast has opened new avenues for development, investment and growth, allowing the region to move forward on the path of prosperity.

He reiterated the Centre's commitment to ensuring lasting peace while strengthening infrastructure and connectivity across the region.

The Home Minister also paid tribute to fallen CRPF personnel and their families, saying the nation will forever remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice in safeguarding India's unity and integrity.