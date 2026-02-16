$75K Or Bearish Regime Shift? 5 Bitcoin Insights This Week

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) enters a new week at a critical crossroads as traders weigh the possibility of a fresh short squeeze. The weekly close edged above a key long-term trend line, reinforcing arguments for a potential upside breakout, with the price hovering near the $68,800 mark on Bitstamp. Liquidity conditions remained unsettled, as liquidations stayed elevated and long positions anchored around the current spot, raising the stakes for any sustained move. On the macro front, a slate of U.S. data-most notably the Personal Consumption Expenditures index and fourth-quarter gross domestic product-could inject volatility later in the week. On-chain metrics, meanwhile, painted a cautious picture: the net unrealized profit and loss ratio surged toward multi-year highs, and a chorus of loss-making UTXOs suggested risk of a renewed downside regime if sellers re-enter the market.

At roughly $68,343, the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) remains a pivotal line in the sand for market participants, closely tied to the prior all-time highs at just over $69,000. The pairing of the 200-week EMA and the old peak forms a duo that traders watch as the market negotiates whether to break free from a multi-month range. In recent days, observers noted that Bitcoin had re-entered an area it previously spent seven months defending, fueling conversations about whether the range would persist or give way to a decisive move higher. The sense of an impending decision was reinforced by analyst commentary that highlighted the previous extended range around $69,000 and the tendency for Bitcoin to react to sentiment contrarian to broader market moves.

Prominent traders pointed to a possible path to $75,000 as a potential trigger for a“surprise recovery.” CrypNuevo, a well-known voice in on-chain and chart analysis, referenced the extended range around $69,000 that has dominated price action in 2024. He observed that the price has retraced much of its wick from February's dip to 15-month lows, suggesting the market could test the range lows before any sustained breakout. The analyst warned that a test of the 50% wick-fill level-interpreted as a signal for further wick fills-could imperil the bull case if acceptance fails near the range's midpoint. Yet he also underscored a contrary sentiment: Bitcoin often moves counter to prevailing market mood, implying a potential for a bullish reversal should risk appetite improve.

On the liquidity front, the picture remained delicate. CoinGlass data showed total crypto-wide liquidations exceeding $250 million in the 24 hours through the reading, even as BTC /USD traded within a relatively tight window of less than $3,000. Longs remained concentrated just below $68,000, according to the same data source, a setup that some traders view as a potential target for whales seeking to seize liquidity. A trader known on X as CW noted that, despite liquidations, longs still held the upper hand overall, maintaining a bullish tilt in the current structure. The market also saw spikes in short liquidations when BTC briefly pressed above $70,000 around the Wall Street open, with futures liquidations hitting levels not seen since late 2024. Bitfinex 's social reaction highlighted a perception that a demand-following rally could throttle the trend's downside momentum if spot buying intensifies.

Macro calendars added another dimension of potential volatility. The U.S. market holiday on Monday-the Presidents' Day observance-could suppress liquidity at the outset of the week, with volatility expected to pick up as the data calendar fills in. The release of the PCE Index, widely regarded as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is scheduled alongside Q4 GDP data on the same Friday. CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed odds of the Fed keeping policy rates unchanged at its next meeting hovering above 90%, reinforcing a fragile macro backdrop where even small surprises could reverberate through risk assets. The Kobeissi Letter underscored the likelihood of heightened volatility as macro signals accumulate and geopolitical tensions persist.

Market researchers and on-chain analysts also weighed in on the longer-term trajectory. CryptoQuant's mid-February Quicktakes signaled that the next leg of BTC's price action would depend on investor resilience as the market navigates sub-$60,000 support zones. The analysis highlighted the confluence of the 200-week moving average and the realized price, around $55,800, as a potential accumulation area should the regime shift toward weakness persist. In contrast, other metrics suggested a more precarious picture: the net unrealized profit/loss (NUPL) indicator hovered near values that imply widespread realized losses, a sign that holders could be capitulating or preparing for a regime shift rather than a routine pullback. CryptoQuant's aSOPR metric also registered readings near breakeven, a signal historically associated with stress in the market's cycle and potential reset conditions rather than a simple correction.

The evolving on-chain picture has left some analysts cautious about declaring a definitive bottom. While the current price range has produced a visible bounce from February's lows, the same signals that previously warned of a potential bear market-constant losses realized by long-term holders and elevated spend activity at lower price levels-have not yet abated. One veteran aggregator noted that a sustained reclaim of the 1.0 level on aSOPR would be a meaningful sign of renewed strength; in its absence, the risk of a more extended consolidation or a deeper correction remains on the table. The broader consensus remains split, emphasizing that macro catalysts, on-chain dynamics, and liquidity conditions will be the primary drivers of the near-term trajectory.

Why it matters

The significance of the current juncture lies in how Bitcoin navigates the intersection of on-chain signals and macro liquidity. A weekly close above the 200-week EMA has historically been a meaningful indicator of durability, potentially inviting fresh risk-taking and a revaluation of risk assets across the market. Yet the same data that points to a potential upside also reveals fragility: NUPL's elevated readings imply a concentration of unrealized losses, while aSOPR's proximity to the breakeven line suggests that coins changing hands are not decisively profitable, a factor that could curb momentum if sellers re-emerge. These dynamics matter for both long-term holders considering accumulation and traders seeking tactical entries in a range-bound market.

For market participants, the looming PCE data and GDP figures, coupled with Fed policy expectations, will shape risk sentiment. If the data disappoints, risk assets could experience renewed volatility as traders reassess the trajectory of monetary policy. Conversely, a resilient inflation print or softer GDP print could reinforce the sense that the environment remains conducive to risk assets' re-pricing, potentially fueling a renewed flush of liquidity into Bitcoin and the broader crypto sector. In this context, the market's behavior around $69,000 becomes more than a technical milestone – it functions as a psychological fulcrum for bulls and bears alike.

From an investment perspective, the evolving on-chain health metrics emphasize the importance of risk management and scenario planning. The narrative around a potential regime shift-where a bear-market-like phase could assert itself even without a classic downturn-highlights the value of diversified exposure and adaptive strategies that respond to changes in liquidity, macro surprises, and the cadence of market momentum. While the short-term impulse may hinge on a volatile data calendar and liquidity dynamics, the longer arc remains contingent on whether on-chain fundamentals align with price action, reinforcing the idea that traders should stay nimble as the week unfolds.



Watch BTC's reaction around the 200-week EMA near $68,343 and the prior ATH just above $69,000 for any sustained breakout or rejection.

Monitor the upcoming PCE index and Q4 GDP releases for volatility spikes and potential shifts in Fed rate expectations.

Track on-chain metrics like NUPL and aSOPR for signs of capitulation pressure or renewed accumulation.

Observe liquidation dynamics on CoinGlass, especially around the $70,000 level and the above-$68,000 zone where longs have concentrated. Assess market sentiment around long-term holders and whether a move toward the $75,000 target could materialize if a short squeeze gains momentum.



BTC price and level around $68,800 on Bitstamp, with reference to TradingView data

BTC/USD proximity to the 200-week EMA (~$68,343) and the $69,000 ATH reference

Liquidation data from CoinGlass showing totals over $250 million in the examined 24-hour period

Fed rate expectations from CME Group's FedWatch Tool On-chain indicators from CryptoQuant (NUPL and aSOPR) and associated Quicktakes

The ongoing convergence of price behavior, liquidity dynamics, and macro catalysts underscores a Bitcoin narrative defined by range-aware uncertainty rather than a clear, directional breakout. As traders calibrate their positions ahead of key inflation and growth indicators, the market remains sensitive to even modest shifts in risk appetite. Whether the week culminates in a renewed squeeze toward higher ground or a renewed test of support depends on a complex mix of on-chain health, price action within the established range, and the trajectory of macro policy signals that continue to influence sentiment across crypto markets.

