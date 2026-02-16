The Poultry Market Is Growing On Economic Stability & Feed Additive Advances, Projected To Reach Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The poultry industry has experienced significant growth over recent years and is set to continue expanding as global demand for poultry products rises. With evolving consumer preferences and advancements in farming and processing, the market is positioned for substantial development between 2025 and 2030. Let's explore the market size, the forces behind its growth, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Poultry Market Size and Anticipated Growth from 2025 to 2030

The poultry market has seen remarkable expansion, with its value expected to increase from $394.75 billion in 2025 to $417.18 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as rising worldwide poultry consumption, the growth of organized poultry farming, better poultry processing infrastructure, increasing urban demand for protein-rich foods, and the expansion of modern retail channels.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $531.77 billion by 2030, growing at a faster CAGR of 6.3%. The forecasted growth is fueled by a rising preference for ready-to-eat poultry products, heightened consumer awareness about food safety and quality, rapid expansion of e-commerce food delivery platforms, a stronger focus on sustainable poultry farming, and growing investments in advanced processing technologies. Key trends set to shape the market include the adoption of antibiotic-free poultry production, increasing demand for processed and value-added poultry items, improvements in cold chain logistics and packaging, the growth of organic and free-range poultry products, and enhanced traceability throughout the supply chain.

Understanding Poultry Meat Products

Poultry meat products refer to food items derived from slaughtered poultry, prepared for human consumption through methods such as smoking, salting, fermenting, or the addition of preservatives and chemicals to maintain quality and safety.

Economic Stability as a Core Driver for Poultry Market Expansion

The steady economic growth anticipated in both developed and developing countries is a fundamental factor supporting the poultry market's expansion. For example, in April 2024, the International Monetary Fund, a U.S.-based financial organization, reported that the global economy is expected to sustain a growth rate of 3.2% in 2024 and 2025, consistent with the pace seen in 2023. Following a notable decline during the historical period, recovering commodity prices are also expected to aid market growth. Developed economies are forecasted to experience stable growth throughout the forecast period, while emerging markets are predicted to grow at a slightly faster rate. This economic stability is likely to boost investments in poultry end-user sectors, thus driving poultry production and manufacturing.

Increasing Meat Consumption as a Key Factor in Poultry Market Growth

One of the primary growth drivers for the poultry market is the rising consumption of meat worldwide. Meat consumption refers to the dietary use of meat and related products. The growing demand for poultry meat is propelled by factors such as health considerations, population increases, and expanding consumption in developing and emerging markets. For instance, in July 2024, Carlisle Technology, a Canada-based provider of hardware and software solutions for the meat industry, reported that per capita chicken consumption in the U.S. was 98.90 pounds in 2022 and is expected to climb to 107.50 pounds by 2033. This upward trend in meat consumption is a significant factor pushing the poultry market forward.

Leading Regions Driving the Poultry Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for poultry, followed by Western Europe as the second-largest area. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global poultry market landscape.

