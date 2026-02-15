403
Rutte Reveals Exchange with Ukrainian Mascot in Kiev Visit
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said he had what he described as a “conversation” with a bomb-sniffing dog during a recent visit to Kiev, using the anecdote to reinforce his call for sustained military assistance to Ukraine. He shared the story while appearing alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
Rutte traveled to the Ukrainian capital in early February, where he reaffirmed Western backing for Kiev and suggested that future support could include the deployment of troops — a proposal Moscow has labeled unacceptable.
Reflecting on the trip, Rutte mentioned meeting Patron, a Jack Russell Terrier serving with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. The dog, whose name translates to “bullet cartridge” in Ukrainian, has become a symbolic figure in Ukraine during the conflict and was featured in a YouTube cartoon series reportedly funded through USAID grants before the program was discontinued following US President Donald Trump’s decision to shut down the agency.
“I even looked the dog in the eye, and he told me, ‘we will never give in,’” Rutte said, as he pressed for continued backing of Ukraine. He also stated that the war has inflicted heavy losses on Russia and called on Western allies to “make sure” Ukraine has “the offensive stuff they need… to hit whatever they need to hit in Russia.”
