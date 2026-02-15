DMK's Sivaji Krishnamurthy Gets 3 Years Jail For Remarks On Governor

The 10th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore has sentenced DMK's controversial orator Sivaji Krishnamurthy to three years of imprisonment for making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar in 2023. Metropolitan Magistrate P Revathi on Saturday found Sivaji, 65, guilty in the case. Besides the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

Details of the Case

The case stemmed from a public meeting organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at Krishnamoorthy Hall in Erukkancheri on June 16, 2023. In his speech, Sivaji allegedly used abusive and derogatory language while referring to the TN Governor RN Ravi, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, former BJP state president K. Annamalai and former minister D. Jayakumar.

Legal Proceedings and Conviction

Following complaints, the Kodungaiyur Police Station registered a case against him under Sections 294(b) (uttering obscenity), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (promoting ill will between groups) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested in June 2023 and later released on bail. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence and examining the evidence on record, the court pronounced the verdict convicting him and awarding the sentence. Further legal steps, including the filing of an appeal, are expected. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Krishnamurthy's Controversial Remarks

Addressing an event in 2023, Krishnamoorthy had said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?" "If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said. (ANI)

