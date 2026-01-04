403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy monitors Venezuela situation, focuses on Italian community
(MENAFN) Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said on Saturday that the government is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela following US military strikes, with particular attention on the Italian community in the country.
"I'm following the situation with our diplomatic representation in Caracas, with particular attention to the Italian community. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is constantly informed," Tajani said on social media platform X.
He added that the Foreign Ministry’s crisis unit is fully operational to respond to any developments.
Approximately 160,000 Italian nationals reside in Venezuela.
The remarks come after Venezuela’s government accused the US of targeting civilian and military installations across multiple states and declared a national emergency. US President Donald Trump confirmed on his social media platform that a “large scale” strike had taken place, claiming that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were “captured and flown out of the country.”
The attacks follow months of heightened tensions between the US and Venezuela, with Washington accusing Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking—a charge he denies—while he has expressed willingness to engage in talks.
"I'm following the situation with our diplomatic representation in Caracas, with particular attention to the Italian community. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is constantly informed," Tajani said on social media platform X.
He added that the Foreign Ministry’s crisis unit is fully operational to respond to any developments.
Approximately 160,000 Italian nationals reside in Venezuela.
The remarks come after Venezuela’s government accused the US of targeting civilian and military installations across multiple states and declared a national emergency. US President Donald Trump confirmed on his social media platform that a “large scale” strike had taken place, claiming that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were “captured and flown out of the country.”
The attacks follow months of heightened tensions between the US and Venezuela, with Washington accusing Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking—a charge he denies—while he has expressed willingness to engage in talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment