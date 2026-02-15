India Hosts AI Impact Summit 2026, Shaping The Future Of Global AI

On Monday, the tech world, and representatives from over 20 countries will descend on New Delhi as it plays host to the mega AI-India Impact Summit 2026. The week-long summit showcases India's role in global AI governance and demonstrates how India is prioritizing on deployment of AI and its measurable impact on citizens, something that the world's tech leaders have recognised.

Global Tech Leaders on India's AI Prowess

Accenture on Leadership and Collaboration

Accenture Chair & CEO Julie Sweet says the summit comes at an opportune time when the Global South is playing an important role in positioning the future of AI. "I'm looking forward to joining leaders from around the world at the India AI Summit, especially at this time when the global south has such an important role to play in shaping AI's future. Thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the entire government and all the leaders who are participating. AI will define the next decade, changing how people work, how economies grow, and how societies thrive. To ensure those changes benefit everyone, we need bold leadership, deep collaboration, and a shared sense of responsibility, with humans firmly in the lead. Governments, businesses, and civil society must work together to scale AI adoption safely and ensure widespread development of AI skills among our people and in our communities. Together, we can unlock AI's extraordinary potential for growth and human progress," she said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

Qualcomm on Democratising Access

One of the pillars of this summit is the democratisation of AI resources. This calls for promoting equitable access to foundational AI resources for inclusive innovation and sustainable development worldwide. Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm says that democratising access to AI is one of the key factors that will write the next chapter of AI growth. "This month, leaders from around the world will gather in New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and I'm excited to be part of it. India isn't just participating in the global AI conversation. It's helping shape what comes next. AI's next chapter will be defined by how seamlessly it integrates into everyday life. Intelligence will be central to all computing devices, running on phones, PCs, cars, industrial machines, robots, and more. Understanding context as well as the physical world, responding instantly and delivering truly personal experiences. This evolution will redefine industries, productivity, creativity, and learning. Democratizing access to AI is essential and that requires more competitive and efficient technology for data centres and powerful on-device intelligence, alongside advanced networks such as 6G. For India, edge AI has unique potential, enabling real-time insights and driving scalable progress across agriculture, healthcare, education, and digital services, ensuring AI innovation benefits everyone, everywhere," he said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

Amazon on Solving Real-World Problems

Another key pillar of this year's summit in India is positioning AI for economic development and social good. This involves, leveraging AI to enhance productivity, innovation, and inclusive development across economies and societies. David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, Amazon says Technology's greatest promise is realized when it solves real problems for real people. "Since 2010, Amazon has invested 40 billion dollars in India, supporting 2.8 million jobs and enabling 20 billion dollars in exports. We are committed to India's vision of being a Viksit Bharat and are investing an additional 35 billion dollars through 2030, a testament to our belief in India's potential as a global innovation hub. That potential is now being amplified by AI. The opportunity before us is extraordinary: to build technology that fundamentally expands what is possible for people and societies around the globe. Technology's greatest promise is realized when it solves real problems for real people: helping farmers increase crop yields, enabling small businesses to scale globally, and improving access to essential services. AI's true measure of success lies in the opportunities created, inequalities reduced, and lives improved worldwide. At Amazon, we have learned that the most impactful innovation happens when governments and industry collaborate to ensure AI serves everyone," he said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

Vertiv on Infrastructure and Scalability

AI creates value only when it reaches people at scale. India's approach focuses on practical deployment across sectors to improve everyday life and public services. Giordano Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv, says India's adoption of AI and its focus on innovation are setting an example. "India's rapid adoption of AI and focus on innovation is setting an example. The world is watching. At Vertiv, we're doubling down on our strong engineering and manufacturing investment in India. Our newest technologies are designed to support gigawatt-scale AI factories. I'm looking forward to joining the India AI Impact Summit to discuss the infrastructure, energy efficiency, and scalable ecosystems powering the next wave of AI growth. I'm looking forward to exchanging ideas and views with industry leaders and stakeholders on how we can together scale AI for the future of humanity," he said in a video posted by MeitY.

India's Position in the Global AI Market

India is one of the fastest-growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets worldwide, projected to exceed USD 17 billion by 2027 according to a Boston Consulting Group report. It is backed by government support, around 800 million internet users, a strong STEM Education policy and scalable public digital infrastructure. With robust digital infrastructure, a young workforce, and progressive policies, the nation is well-positioned to leverage AI for inclusive growth. (ANI)

