Majority in France Favors Ending "Excuse of Minority" for Crimes
(MENAFN) A significant proportion of the French population backs the suspension of a legal doctrine that lowers penalties for minors found guilty of grave offenses, according to a recent public opinion survey released Thursday.
The study carried out by the CSA Institute for CNEWS, Le Journal du Dimanche, and Europe 1 revealed that 77% of those questioned support halting the so-called "excuse of minority," a provision in French legislation that obliges courts to hand down lighter punishments to juveniles compared to adults.
In comparison, 22% of participants rejected the measure, while 1% refrained from giving a response.
At present, this mitigating mechanism permits prison terms for underage offenders to be cut to no more than half of the sentence an adult would receive for an identical crime.
Backing for removing the rule was broadly distributed across demographic categories, including gender, age brackets, and social backgrounds. The findings indicated approval from 79% of men and 74% of women. Support also varied by age, ranging from 70% among individuals aged 18 to 24 to 84% among those between 50 and 64 years old.
Across economic and professional segments, endorsement reached 77% among unemployed individuals, 77% among lower socio-professional groups, and 75% among higher-ranking categories.
However, political leanings displayed greater disparities.
Among respondents aligned with the left, 66% favored suspending the measure. This included 78% of supporters of La France Insoumise and 66% of voters from the Socialist Party, whereas only 40% of backers of The Greens expressed agreement. On the right, approval climbed to 89%, with particularly strong endorsement among The Republicans and National Rally supporters.
