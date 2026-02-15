Dust Wave Fades As Temperatures Jump Before Midweek Cooldown

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) -- The dust wave affecting much of the Kingdom is retreating as temperatures climb sharply, setting up a brief warm spell before cooler conditions return by midweek, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Sunday is expected to bring sunny and milder weather across most regions, with warmer conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. The department warned that reduced visibility may persist in Badia areas due to lingering dust.The warming trend is forecast to intensify on Monday, when temperatures are expected to surge to around 9–10 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages under sunny skies. Southeasterly winds are expected to become active at times, raising dust in open and desert areas.The warm spell is expected to end quickly on Tuesday, when temperatures drop noticeably and cloud cover returns at various altitudes. Relatively cold conditions are forecast across most regions, while low-lying areas remain comparatively warm. Westerly winds are expected to strengthen intermittently, stirring dust in the Badia regions.Cooler conditions are expected to persist into Wednesday, with low-level clouds forecast over northern and central areas and continued dust in desert regions due to active westerly winds.On Sunday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 20 C and 12 C, while western Amman will record between 18 C and 10 C. The northern highlands are forecast to see temperatures between 16 C and 8 C, and the Sharah highlands between 18 C and 9 C. In the Badia, temperatures are expected to reach 25 C during the day before falling to 13 C at night.Low-lying areas will remain significantly warmer, with temperatures expected to range between 26 C and 14 C in the northern Jordan Valley and 30 C and 17 C in the south. Aqaba is forecast to record highs of 30 C and lows of 19 C.