Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

2026-02-15 12:07:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

February 2

1.7

February 9

1.7

February 3

1.7

February 10

1.7

February 4

1.7

February 11

1.7

February 5

1.7

February 12

1.7

February 6

1.7

February 13

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0062 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.0094 manat, amounting to 2.0167 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

February 2

2.0166

February 9

2.0105

February 3

2.0076

February 10

2.0243

February 4

2.012

February 11

2.0244

February 5

2.0039

February 12

2.0165

February 6

2.0052

February 13

2.0167

Average rate per week

2.00906

Average rate per week

2.0185

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0054 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.0166 manat, amounting to 2.2017 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

February 2

2.23

February 9

2.2069

February 3

2.2193

February 10

2.2016

February 4

2.2055

February 11

2.2001

February 5

2.2215

February 12

2.1985

February 6

2.2154

February 13

2.2015

Average rate per week

2.21834

Average rate per week

2.2017

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.039 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

February 2

0.0391

February 9

0.039

February 3

0.0391

February 10

0.039

February 4

0.0391

February 11

0.039

February 5

0.039

February 12

0.039

February 6

0.039

February 13

0.0389

Average rate per week

0.03906

Average rate per week

0.039

Trend News Agency

