Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
February 2
1.7
February 9
1.7
February 3
1.7
February 10
1.7
February 4
1.7
February 11
1.7
February 5
1.7
February 12
1.7
February 6
1.7
February 13
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0062 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.0094 manat, amounting to 2.0167 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
February 2
2.0166
February 9
2.0105
February 3
2.0076
February 10
2.0243
February 4
2.012
February 11
2.0244
February 5
2.0039
February 12
2.0165
February 6
2.0052
February 13
2.0167
Average rate per week
2.00906
Average rate per week
2.0185
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0054 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.0166 manat, amounting to 2.2017 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
February 2
2.23
February 9
2.2069
February 3
2.2193
February 10
2.2016
February 4
2.2055
February 11
2.2001
February 5
2.2215
February 12
2.1985
February 6
2.2154
February 13
2.2015
Average rate per week
2.21834
Average rate per week
2.2017
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.039 manat per one lira.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
February 2
0.0391
February 9
0.039
February 3
0.0391
February 10
0.039
February 4
0.0391
February 11
0.039
February 5
0.039
February 12
0.039
February 6
0.039
February 13
0.0389
Average rate per week
0.03906
Average rate per week
0.039
