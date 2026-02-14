₹72 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case: Convict Flees Court

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– In a high profile cheque dishonour case arising out of a land deal, a local court has convicted a Budgam resident and sentenced him to one year of simple imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1.44 crore. The accused, however, absconded soon after the judgment was pronounced.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Tabasum convicted Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh of Najan Beerwah in Budgam district under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act for issuing a cheque of ₹72 lakh that was dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammad Yaseen Mir of Lawaypora, Srinagar, the accused had taken ₹72 lakh in 2018, promising to arrange five kanals of land at Dodpathri in Budgam. When the complainant later discovered that the land was not available for sale, the accused issued a cheque dated February 15, 2021, drawn on J and K Bank's Air Cargo Branch, Srinagar, to settle the liability.

The cheque was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds. Despite a legal notice served to the accused, the payment was not made, prompting the complainant to approach the court.

During the trial, Sheikh admitted his signature on the cheque but claimed that it was a blank signed document that had been misused by the complainant. The court rejected the defence, observing that the accused had neither lodged any complaint alleging misuse nor issued stop payment instructions to the bank.

Relying on statutory presumptions under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the court held that the complainant had successfully established the issuance and dishonour of the cheque, thereby proving the offence.

Immediately after the conviction and sentencing, the accused fled from the courtroom. The court directed the Station House Officer of the concerned police station to arrest him and lodge him in Central Jail, Srinagar.

In addition to the prison term, the court ordered recovery of the fine amount through a levy warrant and authorised the District Collector, Budgam, to attach the movable and immovable properties of the convict.

Advocate Marouf Khan represented the complainant in the case.

