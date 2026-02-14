Government Deposits First Installment Of JD62 Million To King Hussein Cancer Foundation, As Part Of Plan To Cover 4.1 Million Jordanians Under Cancer Insurance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 14 (Petra) – The government made the first installment under an agreement to insure 4.1 million Jordanians for treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Center through the "Care" cancer treatment programme, which was launched at the beginning of 2026.The second and third installments, each JD31 million, are scheduled to be deposited in the second and fourth quarters of the year, respectively.Under the agreement, Jordanians aged 60 and above are eligible for treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Center. This age group is considered the most vulnerable to cancer and among the most costly to treat, according to studies.The programme covers all Jordanian children aged 19 and under, as well as all beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund (NAF), regardless of age.The total cost of the programme is JD132.7 million, with the government contributing about JD124.1 million and the King Hussein Cancer Foundation covering the remaining JD8.6 million.The initiative is a shift from the previous exemption-based system to a more comprehensive and sustainable insurance model. Electronic insurance cards have been issued through the Sanad application in the names of all individuals covered under the programme.