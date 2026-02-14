Palestinian Leader Urges Removal Of All Israeli 'Obstacles' On Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called on Saturday for the removal of "all obstacles" he said Israel has imposed on implementing phase two of the Gaza ceasefir, in a speech at an African Union summit in Ethiopia.

"We emphasise the need to lift all obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation on the implementation of the provisions related to the second phase of the agreement," Abbas said, in a speech read by his prime minister, Mohammed Mustafa.

This included the work of a technocratic committee established to oversee the day-to-day governance of Gaza, he added.

Removal of the obstacles was needed to "ensure continuity of services, coordinate humanitarian efforts and enable a swift recovery," the president said.

Abbas accused Israel of "continuing to violate" the ceasefire agreement with Palestinian Hamas that took effect in October and was backed by the United States.

"From the announcement of the ceasefire until today, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed (in Gaza), which threatens the durability of the truce and the full implementation of its second phase," he added.

Even though the US-brokered truce entered its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Palestinian territory, with Israel and Hamas trading blame.

The deal is aimed at permanently ending the war in Gaza and was endorsed in November by the United Nations.

Its second phase stipulates that Israeli forces gradually withdraw from Gaza and Hamas should disarm, with an international stabilisation force deployed to ensure security.

Hamas has repeatedly said that disarmament is a red line, although it has indicated it could consider handing over its weapons to a future Palestinian governing authority.

The Israeli army still controls more than half of the Gaza Strip, while Hamas and Israel accuse each other daily of ceasefire violations.

Fifteen Palestinian experts on the technocratic committee, which is being overseen by a "Board of Peace" set up by US President Donald Trump, are currently based in Egypt, despite a partial reopening on February 2 of the Rafah border crossing, Gaza's only gateway to the outside world that does not lead to Israel.



