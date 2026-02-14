Ankita Lokhande Chooses 'Calmness Over Noise' This Valentine's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Beloved television couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Jain decided to choose calmness over noise this Valentine's Day.

Celebrating V-day, they went on a pool date, where they rejuvenated themselves with some water therapy.

In the video shared by Ankita on her Insta, she and Vikas were seen relaxing in the pool with their eyes closed while working on their inner healing.

Calling it one of the best dates they have had in a long time, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress shared that love is not just about grand gestures and gifts but also about simply being there with one another in silence.

Ankita penned on the photo-sharing app, "AquaMax kind of day...Removing time from our ever-so-fast moving lives...seeking silence, warmth, healing and a little bit of peace...This Valentine's Day, we didn't choose noise...We chose calmness...A date like this... honestly, the best one we've had this year. (sic)"

"Because sometimes love isn't about plans, gifts or big gestures...Sometimes love is just being there, holding space, and choosing each other in quiet ways...", added the 'Laughter Chefs' contestant.

At the end of the post, Ankita wished her husband on Valentine's Day, saying, "Happy Valentine's Day everyone...Love today, tomorrow & always."

For those who do not know, Ankita made her relationship with the Bilaspur businessman Vikas public in 2019. Two years after that, these two got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on 14 December 2021.

Ankita and Vikas have participated in many reality shows together since, such as "Bigg Boss 17" and "Laughter Chefs".

Recently, they were seen together in the third season of "Laughter Chefs". Ankita and Vikas had returned to the cooking reality show after taking some time off.

As they made a comeback on the set, Ankita confessed via a social media post that returning to the show felt like "homecoming" to her.