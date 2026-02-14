SHOCKING! Not Wearing Innerwear? Rakhi Sawant Blames Astrologer's Advice- Host Stunned

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has dropped a bombshell, saying she's ditching her innerwear for success, all on an astrologer's advice. Rakhi, who just made a wildcard entry into Marathi Bigg Boss, also once claimed she'd marry Mukesh Ambani.

Everyone knows drama queen Rakhi Sawant. After marrying Adil Khan, becoming Fatima, and visiting Mecca, she's back. Now, she's surprised everyone by entering the Marathi Bigg Boss house.

Rakhi's criminal case against her husband, Adil Durrani, was recently quashed by the Bombay High Court. Adil's complaint was also dismissed as they resolved the issue amicably.

Rakhi just dropped a bombshell. When an anchor asked about her outfits, she said an astrologer told her not to wear any innerwear. If she doesn't, she'll supposedly make it big.

When the anchor shyly asked if she was wearing any now, Rakhi replied, 'Why so scared? I'm not.' The anchor was stunned. The video, shared by Filmygyan, is getting tons of comments.

Recently, Rakhi dressed as a bride, claiming she'd marry Mukesh Ambani. 'My blouse is 24-carat gold. I'll be Nita's co-wife and want his baby,' she said, adding she'd take good care of him.

'I'm tired of being single. I'm finally getting married for real on a famous channel. It's my third marriage,' said Rakhi, who has now made a wildcard entry into Marathi Bigg Boss.