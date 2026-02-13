UAE President Receives Phone Call From Prime Minister Of Pakistan

PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 7:37 AM



UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a telephone call on Friday from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The two leaders reviewed various avenues for bilateral cooperation and joint action, exploring opportunities to strengthen ties in the economic and developmental sectors. The discussions underscored a commitment to shared priorities and mutual interests aimed at fostering long-term prosperity for both nations.

The two sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to building upon the historical ties between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan. They also discussed leveraging all available opportunities to expand the horizons of cooperation in a manner that achieves their aspirations for a more advanced and prosperous future for both nations.

The call also touched upon a number of issues and subjects of common concern, with the two leaders exchanging views on these matters.

PM Sharif expressed his profound appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's commitment to advancing the UAE-Pakistan partnership. He further lauded the high-impact developmental initiatives spearheaded by the UAE in Pakistan, highlighting the sustained growth and positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship.



